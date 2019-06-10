Get Active During Recreation and Parks Month - Gateway Gazette

Recreation and Parks Month is a great reminder for Albertans to stay active and enjoy the many recreation opportunities and spaces the province offers.
Recreation encourages children and youth to be active, and contributes to physical health. Photo credit: Edmonton Tourism
Every June, recreation service providers and park authorities across Canada celebrate the return of summer programming, recognize volunteers, get people involved in fun outdoor activities and encourage local support for parks and recreation.
“Recreation, physical activity and sport are key contributors to our quality of life, help bring communities together and connect people to nature. As the minister responsible for sport in Alberta, I encourage all Albertans to be more active more often by creating their own lasting connections with the province’s many recreational spaces and pursuits.”Leela Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women
People are encouraged to connect with their local recreation department, community league or community recreation group for events taking place in June and beyond.
The province’s provincial parks are also open for another summer of fun and enjoyment.
“Alberta Parks welcomes visitors to explore a wide range of outdoor recreation opportunities within our provincial parks. Whether people camp, hike, bike, tube or boat, there are high-quality outdoor provincial parks experiences available in every region of the province.”Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks
Complementing Recreation and Parks Month, International Trails Day was marked on June 1 – an annual celebration of trails, trail development and the healthy lifestyle they help encourage. The province’s large network of trails is one of the best places to go for a stroll, which is great news for the many Albertans who enjoy walking. According to the 2017 Alberta Recreation Survey, it is the most popular active living activity among adults (80 per cent).
The Government of Alberta’s Recreation Volunteer Recognition Awards program helps acknowledge and celebrate individuals who support recreation throughout the province. Awards are presented each year to up to four Albertans who have made significant contributions to recreation in a community, or otherwise advanced the development of recreation in Alberta.
The 2019 awards are now open and the deadline for nominations is June 30. Award recipients will be honoured at the Alberta Recreation and Parks Association conference, workshop and awards banquet in October.
* Source: 2018 Survey of Albertans
** Source: 2017 Survey of Albertans
*** Source: 2017 Alberta Recreation Survey
