Getting People Moving in Fort Saskatchewan - Gateway Gazette

Families and businesses in Fort Saskatchewan will see critical transportation projects get underway this year.

Construction of the new Fort Saskatchewan bridge and twinning of Highway 15 will begin this construction season, creating more than 500 jobs and making it quicker and safer to move people and goods throughout the Industrial Heartland region.

“Families want to spend less time on the road and more time at home, and businesses want to ensure they can move their goods safely and efficiently. That’s why we’re building a transportation network that Albertans can rely on, while supporting jobs and economic growth across the province.” ~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

Twinning of Highway 15 will be finished by the end of this year. The new bridge will be open to traffic in 2021.

“The City of Fort Saskatchewan is pleased to see the tender finalized for the twinning of Highway 15. While not within our borders, many of our residents will be thrilled to see this work go ahead. We also look forward to the contract for bridge twinning being awarded as that will improve the safety of motorists entering our community.” ~Gale Katchur, mayor, City of Fort Saskatchewan

Together, the projects are expected to cost $120 million to $150 million.

Quick Facts

Highway 15 twinning

Twinning the remaining three kilometres of the two-lane section of Highway 15 toward Edmonton, between east of the intersection at Highway 15 and Highway 28A and west of the intersection at Highway 15 and Highway 37.

Tendering has been completed.

Fort Saskatchewan bridge

Building a second bridge over the North Saskatchewan River between east of the intersection at Highway 15 and Highway 37, crossing the North Saskatchewan River, and east of the 99 Avenue overpass in Fort Saskatchewan.

Twinning the remaining three kilometres of Highway 15 leading to the new bridge.

Tendering has been advertised.

The River Valley Alliance is contributing funds for a pedestrian crossing on the bridge.