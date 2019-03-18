Getting People Moving in Fort Saskatchewan - Gateway Gazette

Construction of the new Fort Saskatchewan bridge and twinning of Highway 15 will begin this construction season, creating more than 500 jobs and making it quicker and safer to move people and goods throughout the Industrial Heartland region.
“Families want to spend less time on the road and more time at home, and businesses want to ensure they can move their goods safely and efficiently. That’s why we’re building a transportation network that Albertans can rely on, while supporting jobs and economic growth across the province.”
~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation
Twinning of Highway 15 will be finished by the end of this year. The new bridge will be open to traffic in 2021.
“The City of Fort Saskatchewan is pleased to see the tender finalized for the twinning of Highway 15. While not within our borders, many of our residents will be thrilled to see this work go ahead. We also look forward to the contract for bridge twinning being awarded as that will improve the safety of motorists entering our community.”
~Gale Katchur, mayor, City of Fort Saskatchewan
Together, the projects are expected to cost $120 million to $150 million.