Giddy Up for a Great Book!!!

Adventure awaits at the Turner Valley School Book Fair where you can ride off into the sunset with amazing books from Mon. November 6 until Thursday Nov. 9.

What are you waiting for? Follow the trail to Turner Valley School Learning Commons Libraryto find the latest and greatest reads at the Scholastic Saddle Up and Read Book Fair -Open Nov. 6-Nov. 9 – 9:00 am – 3:30 pm daily. There is a Fabulous Family Event on Tuesday Nov. 7 until 7 pm…if you bring your family to the Fair on Nov. 7, you’ll have the chance to win FREE BOOKS! That’s Right! You could win $50 in books – $25 for your family PLUS $25 for your child’s classroom!

Your support of this vital literary event is a key part of helping us obtain new books and resources for our library and classrooms. You’ll find a wide assortment for all reading levels. Visit the Scholastic Book Fairs website at www.scholastic.ca/bookfairs to get more information about these books.

You can also watch book trailers and author videos with your child on the BookTube page.

We look forward to seeing you. Thank you, for believing in books and the impact of reading on your child’s future.

~ Mrs. Webb

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

