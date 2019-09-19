Gift of Music Brings World-class Musicians to High River - Gateway Gazette

Gift of Music presents Windsync Wind Quintet, performing in High River, Friday, February 7, 2020.

HIGH RIVER: The High River Gift of Music Society (HRGOM) brings world-class musicians to High River for their 11th season of fabulous classical music concerts. This stellar line-up of national and international musicians, includes a cello duo, chamber choir, wind quintet, concert pianist and young emerging musicians.

“You have opened a new world for us. Every concert has been a gem!” wrote one 2018-2019 Season Pass Holder.

HRGOM’s 11th season features five concerts, along with additional gifts of music to the community including family concerts, youth workshops at local schools, and a special program for residents at the High River Hospital.

“Gift of Music is a ‘un-stuffy’ classical music concert series,” said Artistic Director, Michèle Wheatley-Brown, “There is a wonderful feeling of excitement at the concerts – people leave with huge smiles.”

Concertgoers and musicians alike, have recognized that there is something quite exceptional about the Gift of Music concerts. The combination of an intimate venue with world-class musicians and a small-town warm welcome, makes for close connections between the artists and audience. Past musicians have performed on stages around the world – Carnegie Hall, La Scala, and The Metropolitan Opera – but they all love to come to High River.

“High River Gift of Music has built a reputation amongst musicians as the place to perform,” said Leslie Lambert.

The first concert is October 25 with the high-energy cello duo, VC2. This duo will present an exciting program showing relationships between Beethoven sonatas, jazz and even rock music. December 14, the award-winning Spiritus Chamber Choir will sing a program of Norwegian and traditional Christmas music. February 7, 2020 the charismatic WindSync Quintet will present an evening of intimate chamber music. March 1, 2020, internationally renowned concert pianist and Juno Award winner, Janina Fialkowska will perform a special program of French music and Chopin works. The final concert of the season, April 25, 2020 features young prodigies, Anna Stube on violin and Cynthia Gan, voice.

Season passes are an excellent way to save money and ensure you have a ticket for all concerts.

Adults – $135, Seniors (65+) – $120 and Youth (18 & under) – $40. Season passes are available online at www.highrivergiftofmusic.com or at the High River United Church.