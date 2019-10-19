Gift of Music Presents Innovative Cello Duo - Gateway Gazette

Innovative Cello Duo to Perform Classical Masterworks and Explore Musical Boundaries

HIGH RIVER: The High River Gift of Music Society (GOM) launches its eleventh season on Friday, October 25 with the innovative and virtuosic cello duo, VC2. The duo, Bryan Holt and Amahl Arulanandam, exude enthusiasm and passion for the cello and its repertoire.

“It’s all about creating a connection with the audience. We provide anecdotes about the composers and ourselves. It humanizes the music and gives insight into who we are – two guys that play cello,” said Arulanandam.

The High River concerts will focus on Beethoven’s life and music along with other cellists of his time.

“The music and stories are told from many angles – humerous and poignant,” said Holt. “Audiences can expect to learn about Beethoven’s personality and how the evolution of the cello changed the music he wrote.”

Beethoven’s compositions are the inspiration for newly composed works by five Canadian composers, including Matt Brubek and Andrew Downing. VC2 will showcase and explore the influence of jazz to contemporary and hints of the rock through the full sound spectrum of the cello. In a recent performance, it was noted by The Intelligencer, that “VC2 did, individually and collectively almost anything one can do with a cello in one brief concert.” Indeed, according to the duo, after the concerts people say “I knew about the cello but didn’t know it could make so many different sounds and play so many different kinds of music.”

Travelling and presenting this program extensively all over Canada, VC2 will be performing in High River on October 25. First they will perform for young fiddle students at Cayley School and work with the students on their playing skills on Thursday, October 24. Friday, October 25 at 2:00 pm, the duo will perform for patients, family, staff and caregivers at the High River Hospital. Later that evening, the duo will open the GOM season with a public concert at the United Church. Finally on Saturday, October 26 VC2 will perform a special free family concert at the Munroe Barn, Sheppard Family Park.

“This (the free family concert) will be a fantastic and fun introduction to classical cello music for young families. It is an amazing opportunity to open the doors to the world of music to children.” says GOM Artistic Director, Michèle Wheatley-Brown.

Tickets for: VC2 Cello Duo Beethoven Rebooted Friday, October 25, 2019 at 7:30 pm. Adults/Seniors: Advance: $30; At Door: $35.

For more information and tickets, visit highrivergiftofmusic.com