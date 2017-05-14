Girls in the Diamond-Valley Area Invited to Join the Girl Guides of Canada

Girls from 5-17 can try it all!

Every week, you will meet with girls your age and join in on more fun than you could ever imagine.

This means girls will:

Make new friends

Discover the great outdoors and the impact you can have on the environment

Explore science and technology

Make your community a better place through small actions that make a big difference

Learn life skills such as financial literacy and healthy relationships in a fun and engaging way

Gain an appreciation for the issues that impact girls and women around the world

Earn badges for accomplishments and gain skills that last a lifetime

… and so much more

Some of the amazing activities you could do in Guiding include: camping, hiking, community service projects, arts and crafts, tree planting, selling cookies, building cool gadgets, scavenger hunts, and the list of fun kids activities goes on.

And the opportunities only get better as girls grow up in Guiding. Girls aged 12-17 have the chance to go on international service trips around the world, explore new interests in engineering or photography, and get involved in leadership opportunities.

In Guiding, there truly is something for everyone.

So, what are you waiting for? Join today! Registration for everyone is June 2 online at girlguides.ca

Thanks in advance

Barb Froud

District Commissioner

Ho Kah Nah District

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

