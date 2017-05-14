Girls in the Diamond-Valley Area Invited to Join the Girl Guides of Canada

Every week, you will meet with girls your age and join in on more fun than you could ever imagine.
This means girls will:
… and so much more
Some of the amazing activities you could do in Guiding include: camping, hiking, community service projects, arts and crafts, tree planting, selling cookies, building cool gadgets, scavenger hunts, and the list of fun kids activities goes on.
And the opportunities only get better as girls grow up in Guiding. Girls aged 12-17 have the chance to go on international service trips around the world, explore new interests in engineering or photography, and get involved in leadership opportunities.
In Guiding, there truly is something for everyone.
So, what are you waiting for? Join today! Registration for everyone is June 2 online at girlguides.ca
Thanks in advance
Barb Froud
District Commissioner
Ho Kah Nah District