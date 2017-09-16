Glass Pumpkin Harvest in Black Diamond for Alberta Culture Days

Firebrand Glass in Black Diamond is on the Most Beautiful Art Tour during Alberta Culture Days

The leaves are starting to turn gold and our furnace is full of hot glass… so I guess that means fall is here! To celebrate the beauty of the season we are creating a bounty of glass pumpkins and harvest themed pieces. This bumper crop will be on display and on sale during Alberta Culture Days on September 30th from 11-4pm. Throughout the day there will be glassblowing demonstrations.If you are unable to attend this event, the studio is open for visits from Monday to Saturday. You can also purchase pumpkins directly through our website. Other regional arts organizations will be hosting events for the Most Beautiful Art Tour. Click here for more information on the tour.

Fall Workshops

Create your own pieces and learn something new this fall. Our glassblowing workshops are tailored for beginners and those with some experience. Our hands on instruction means students learn the fundamentals of glassblowing while creating several beautiful pieces of their own. Visit our website to sign up in weekend workshops, private classes or to purchase a gift certificate.

