Gleichen RCMP Arrest Driver who Provoked Police with Dangerous Driving

Gleichen, Alberta –On May 6, following almost three hours of dangerous driving which started at the Siksika Nation and ended in Calgary, Gleichen RCMP have a 30-year-old male in custody.

At 7:00 p.m., the Gleichen RCMP responded to a complaint of firearms related threats at the Siksika Nation. The RCMP located the suspects and the involved vehicle which then fled. The vehicle was determined to be stolen, and it was being driven in a very dangerous manner. Due to the risk to safety of other drivers on the road, a pursuit was not continued.

For the next two hours the suspect vehicle continued efforts to provoke the RCMP into a pursuit. The vehicle continued to drive aggressively putting the public at risk. Gleichen RCMP coordinated with Calgary Police Service HAWKS as well as Strathmore RCMP to make efforts to contain this suspect vehicle. During this time, the vehicle unsuccessfully attempted to ram a police vehicle, and did sideswipe an unrelated civilian car. No injuries were incurred by anyone during these events.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. the vehicle entered the city of Calgary and the Calgary Police Service tactical unit members were able to disable the vehicle and apprehend both vehicle occupants including a youth who cannot be named.

Scott Stimson of Siksika Nation was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle. He was wanted on outstanding warrants, and is now facing numerous new charges as a result of this incident, including:

Flight from Police, Dangerous Driving, Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Driving While Disqualified, Assault with a Weapon on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, Failure to Comply with a court order, Failure to Remain at the scene of an accident, and failing to comply with a weapons prohibition order.

A hearing has been held and he is remanded in custody to appear in Provincial Court in Calgary on May 9th, 2017.

“Public safety was always foremost in our minds during this incident and we are pleased to report that no one sustained any injuries as a result of this incident” says Sergeant Codling of the Gleichen RCMP Detachment. “We appreciate the assistance of our partner agency, Calgary Police Service, in bringing this situation to a safe conclusion.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

