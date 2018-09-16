Gleichen RCMP Arrest Drug Traffickers On Siksika Nation - Gateway Gazette

Gleichen RCMP Arrest Drug Traffickers On Siksika Nation

By Contributor

Sep 16
Gleichen, AB – On September 11th, 2018 Gleichen RCMP executed a Search Warrant at a suspected drug house on the Siksika Nation.  Arresting residents, investigation revealed that premise occupants were trafficking in nerve pain medication and selling it to users on the Siksika Reserve.
Charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Crystal BULLCHIEF (age 44), Melfort THREESUNS (age 50) and Charlene RAWEATER (age 19) were released on their own Recognizance and are scheduled to appear in Siksika Provincial Court on September 20th, 2018.
The public are encouraged to report drug and suspicious activity to their respective police agencies or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or on the internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
