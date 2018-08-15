Gleichen RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Youths - Gateway Gazette

Gleichen RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Youths

By Contributor

Aug 15

Gleichen, Alberta – Gleichen RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16 year old Jocelyn Yellowfeet and 15 year old Mary Yellowfeet . Both youths were last seen on August 10, 2018 at the Siksika Nation Fair.

Jocelyn Yellowfeet is described as:

            . Also goes by the name Sativa Old Shoes

             . First Nations

              Brown Hair

              . Brown Eyes

              . 5’6 “ to 5’7” / 156 lbs

              . Last seen wearing black windbreaker with a hood, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Mary Yellowfeet is described as:

               . First Nations

                . Brown Hair

                . Brown Eyes

                . 6’1” / 140 lbs

                 . Last seen wearing  a grey sweater, blue jeans, and new black shoes.

 

There is a concern for Jocelyn’s and Mary’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with them as soon as possible. If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact Gleichen RCMP Detachment at 403-734-3923. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com

