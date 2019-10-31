Gleichen RCMP with the RCMP Major Crimes Unit are Investigating Sudden Death - Gateway Gazette

Siksika Nation, Alta. – On October 25, 2019 the Gleichen RCMP launched an investigation into the death of a 20-year-old male at a residence on Siksika Nation.

At 10:49 p.m., the RCMP responded with EMS to a residence and the male was declared deceased.

The investigation by the RCMP including the Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Identification Section continues.

No further information is available for release and an update will be provided by the RCMP when able.