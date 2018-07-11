Glenbow Ranch Park and Alberta Beef Partnership - Gateway Gazette

We here at the Glenbow Ranch Park Foundation are excited to showcase our partnership with Alberta Beef Producers through our Explore Grasslands Program. This partnership came into fruition on June 21st at Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park. Students from Airdrie’s R.J Hawkey School attended the park and were greeted by the Copithornes (the Ranchers who are responsible for the cattle at the park,) as well as our very own program and outreach coordinator, Nathan Foy.

With new revamped material and signage, our Grasslands program has never been better! This unique partnership gave students the opportunity to learn about the biodiversity of Alberta’s native fescue grasslands, the pollinators of the park, seed dispersal methods, and most importantly, the specific role cattle have in grazing at the park.

We hope that this greater understanding of the ranching history and current ranching methods here can reach many students for the years to come!

If you are interested in learning more about the program and how to register your students, feel free to contact us at [email protected] or via phone at (403) 851-9053. Check out the website for more information on the Park and its programs.