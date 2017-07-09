Glenbow Ranch Park Celebrates Parks Day 2017

Glenbow Ranch Park Foundation and TD Friends of the Environment are joining with Alberta Parks to celebrate Alberta Parks Day on Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park July 15, 2017. Opening ceremonies are at 10:00 a.m., and there is lots of fun planned for during the day, honouring Canada’s 150th birthday with aboriginal culture, a habitat hunt for families/children, hot dogs, and tours of the park running through the day.

Scheduled events:

9:00 Visitor’s Centre Opens

9:30 Cochrane Rotary Shuttle Service from Parking Lot/Trail Head to Yodel Loop Stage

10:00 Opening Ceremonies

11:00 – 2:00 Interpretive Booths open

11:00 – 2:00 Habitat Hunt around the Park

11:00 – 3:00 Rotary Round the Park Tours sponsored by Cochrane Rotary

2:00 – 3:00 Interpretive parks presentation on invasive species

3:00 – 4:00 Indigenous Drumming and Dancing

4:00 – 4:15 Acknowledgements at Yodel Loop Stage

4:30 Cochrane Rotary Shuttle Service to Visitor Parking Lot

Brought to you by our sponsors:

Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park protects 3,246 acres, most of which are Foothills Fescue Grasslands. This is one of the province’s most modified and fragmented, and least protected ecosystems.

