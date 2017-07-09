Glenbow Ranch Park Celebrates Parks Day 2017

Scheduled events:
9:00 Visitor’s Centre Opens
9:30 Cochrane Rotary Shuttle Service from Parking Lot/Trail Head to Yodel Loop Stage
10:00 Opening Ceremonies
11:00 – 2:00 Interpretive Booths open
11:00 – 2:00 Habitat Hunt around the Park
11:00 – 3:00 Rotary Round the Park Tours sponsored by Cochrane Rotary
2:00 – 3:00 Interpretive parks presentation on invasive species
3:00 – 4:00 Indigenous Drumming and Dancing
4:00 – 4:15 Acknowledgements at Yodel Loop Stage
4:30 Cochrane Rotary Shuttle Service to Visitor Parking Lot
Brought to you by our sponsors:
Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park protects 3,246 acres, most of which are Foothills Fescue Grasslands. This is one of the province’s most modified and fragmented, and least protected ecosystems.