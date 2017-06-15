Glenbow Ranch Park Talk on Saving the Bumble Bee

Species at Risk – Native Pollinator Initiative

June 27, 2017, 7:00 p.m. – pre-registration required

For dozens of Canadian species at risk, habitat protection alone is not enough. Sometimes to save animal species at risk from extinction in Canada, direct hands-on care is required. Join Wildlife Preservation Canada’s very own Jennifer Retzlaff in our park talk about her Native Pollinator Initiative! Jennifer Retzlaff is currently studying her Masters of Science at the University of Calgary where she focuses on how landscape change in Southern Alberta is shifting the structure of local bumble bee communities. Having grown up on the prairies she has a love for the wildlife, as well as a desire to help find a balance that can sustain biodiversity in the future. This summer, she is part of a team that is hosting the inaugural year of bumble bee workshops at Glenbow Ranch in hopes to sustain its biodiversity. The purpose of this project is to promote understanding of conservation efforts surrounding bumble bees and other pollinators among the community through public engagement and training for activities such as nest habitat creation, as well as surveying and monitoring for species at risk around the park.

Let’s join Jennifer Retzlaff and hear what the “buzz” is all about as she displays the importance of our natural bee species and their contribution to the environment, the risks that our bumble bees are currently facing and what YOU can do to help them sustain the environment.

The Evening’s Experts

Jennifer Retzlaff

Jenn Retzlaff is a member of Wildlife Preservation Canada where she works as the Alberta Citizen Science Coordinator on the Native Pollinator Initiative team that focuses on the conservation of wild pollinators. This summer, she is part of a team that is hosting the inaugural year of bumble bee workshops at Glenbow Ranch. The purpose of this project is to promote understanding of conservation efforts surrounding bumble bees and other pollinators among the community through public engagement and training for activities such as nest habitat creation, as well as surveying and monitoring for species at risk around the park. She is also a community ecologist working on a Masters of Science at the University of Calgary where she studies how landscape change in southern Alberta is potentially shifting the structure of our bumble bee communities through the lens of functional ecology. Having grown up on the prairies she has a love for the wildlife, a deep appreciation for the productivity that this area provides, as well as a desire to help find a balance that can sustain biodiversity in the future. Pre-registration is required as space is limited.

Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park is a provincial park in the Calgary Region. The majority of the park is located on the north bank of the Bow River near Cochrane, within Rocky View County.

