Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park: Archeology Report

by Shari Peyerl, Co-Director of the Glenbow Town and Quarry Project

It was another exciting season for volunteers working in Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park with the Archaeological Society of Alberta – Calgary Centre. The society’s Glenbow Town and Quarry Project has been conducting research (including survey, mapping, and excavation) in the park since 2009. By combining historic documents, oral histories, and archaeological remains, we have learned a great deal about the people who lived and worked at Glenbow in the early 1900s.

Glenbow Quarry was active from 1907 to 1912 and provided sandstone for important public buildings in Edmonton and Calgary, including the Alberta Legislature. Our research has focussed on the residential areas associated with the quarry. Glenbow Village was initially surveyed in 1909 to provide a place for the families of the married quarry workers, while the managers and the single men resided just below the quarry, in the Workers’ Quarters area.

This spring, we returned to the Workers’ Quarters and opened excavations in search of the bunkhouse, home of the single men. While we did not uncover a cobble foundation outlining the building, such as the nearby foundation excavated in 2013/15, we did find the remains of the bunkhouse chimney. It is likely that this large building, purported to be two-stories high and 80-feet long, had a different type of foundation structure. We discovered evidence of the construction, use, and demolition phases of the bunkhouse. Interesting artifacts included a wood-handled fork with lovely metal decoration and a small fragment of newspaper.

This fall, a small crew rescued the cornerstone of the Stonecutter’s Labour Hall from the Village area. This engraved stone was photographed during the initial archaeological survey of the area in 1972 and has suffered severe degradation over the years. Lichens, dirt, and damage have almost obliterated the names of the men chiseled into the sandstone block. The stone, along with all other artifacts, will be sent to the Royal Alberta Museum in order to preserve them for all Albertans.

Thank you to all the society volunteers and Park Stewards who joined our trained archaeologists this year. A special thank you to Rapid3D for providing laser scans and photogrammetry, to Lunate Consulting for conducting magnetometer surveys and GPS readings, and to Dr. Peter Dawson of the University of Calgary for using laser scans to create a three-dimensional record of the decaying General Store. We are privileged to be granted permits to work in the restricted access areas of the park and are pleased to share our knowledge of Glenbow with the public; this year we interacted with more than 320 visitors.

You can find out more about the former residents of Glenbow by visiting the park Interpretive Centre and viewing The People of Glenbow Family Photo Album on display there. Stories about our project and excavations can be found on our blog.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

