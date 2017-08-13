Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park Presents August Events

Aboriginal Neighbours

August 22, 2017, 7pm

On July 15, we were blessed by the participation of Virgil Stevens, the Kootenays, and others from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation in our Alberta Parks Day celebration. Virgil opened the event with prayer, and shared with us some of the traditions of his people. The Kootenays provided dancing and drumming before the close of our ceremonies.

But it wasn’t enough! We have asked Virgil Stevens, Darryl Kootenay, and Ariel Kootenay back to share more insight into their culture and traditions. There will be sessions in both the classroom and the tipi currently on loan from the Glenbow School and Nakoda First Nation.

Our summer sessions have only been lightly attended as people go their different directions to visit family and enjoy other climes, but hopefully everyone will be back for the new school year and be able to come listen to our aboriginal neighbours.

Presenters

Virgil Stevens, Darryl Kootenay, and Ariel Kootenay are members of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation proximate to the Park. Their voices are vital part of the community, culture, and history of the Glenbow Valley. Pre-registration is required as space is limited.

The Great Trail – Making a Trail of Memories

Come celebrate with us!

With the support of Trans Canada Trail and as part of Canada 150, we are hosting a celebration to mark the connection of The Great Trail across Canada.

August 26, 2017 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park

Come make photographic memories

Eat cake

Enjoy family fun

Enter our online contest and let us help you make new memories at the park:

Tell us what the Trans Canada Trail means to you and how you would like to celebrate The Great Trail. We will select from the best entries to help you create a special photomemory of Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park and the Trans Canada Trail between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on August 26.

Bring your kids and grandparents together for a special family photo, celebrate your own anniversary, follow through with a marriage proposal… capture the moment on the Trans Canada Trail at beautiful Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park. If we select your entry, we will provide the photographer, printing, and engraved picture frame to help you commemorate your special day.

