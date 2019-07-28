Global T20 Canada Partners with SickKids for the Official Charity - Gateway Gazette

TORONTO, July 26th 2019 – Global T20 Canada and Bombay Sports Company Ltd. are pleased to announce SickKids Foundation as the Official Charity of the League.



Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada.



Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world’s foremost paediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to donors, in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2018, SickKids Foundation invested over $140 million in child health research, learning and care.



“We rely on the community and are grateful to Global T20 Canada and Bombay Sports Company Ltd. for their support,” said Katie McHugh-Escobar, Director, Community Partnerships, SickKids Foundation. “The

funds raised during this tournament will go towards our SickKids VS Limits campaign, the largest in Canadian health care history, to help us build a renewed SickKids with cutting-edge operating suites, more room for families and more room for the innovative technologies that will deliver better outcomes for children in Canada and around the world.”



Global T20 Canada is a premiere international cricket league featuring the top cricket players from around the world. From July 25 until August 11, the League will host 22 matches at the CAA Centre in Brampton and all matches will be broadcast worldwide to approximately 80 countries. The owners of the League, Mr. Gurmeet Singh and Mr. Ashit Patel, as well as several of the international players have close ties to children’s charities around the world. It seems only seemed fitting that Global T20 Canada would welcome SickKids Foundation as its official charity.



“Giving kids a healthy future is the responsibility of everyone. We at Global T20 are delighted to join hands with SickKids Foundation which has done tremendous work in the field of child healthcare. We are committed to this cause and will do everything possible to raise awareness and generate funds to secure a healthy future for Canada. GT20 is really proud of this association.” said, Gurmeet Singh, President of Bombay Sports and GT20 Canada.



August 11, 2019, the final day of the tournament, has been officially named “SickKids Foundation Day”. The teams vying for the Championship will be escorted to the pitch by children who represent the kids and families who have benefited from the care and research SickKids provides.



Bombay Sports Company Ltd. is pleased to announce that $0.50 from the sale of each ticket will be donated to SickKids Foundation. A special cheque presentation will take place August 11 prior to the start of the Championship Match and fundraising activities will take place throughout the tournament.