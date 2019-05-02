Global T20 Cricket League Starts July 25th - Gateway Gazette

Global T20 Canada returns for second season and promises an enhanced experience for fans and stakeholders



Season two of the GT20 to be played between July 25 to August 11, 2019.

Toronto, Canada: The Global T20 Cricket League, Canada, in association with Cricket Canada announced the tournament dates of this year’s GT20 Canada Championship on Tuesday.

The second season of the GT20 will start on Thursday, July 25, with defending champions Vancouver Knights taking on the home team, Toronto Nationals, in what promises to be a thrilling battle.

President of Cricket Canada, Mr. Ranjit Saini, said, “Canada cannot wait for the action to begin. We at Cricket Canada are committed to providing much-needed opportunity and exposure to our Canadian players. We will work alongside the GT20 team to make the 2019 edition even more memorable for the players and fans. On behalf of Cricket Canada, I invite the cricket world to Canada.”

The tournament will comprise a total of 22 matches including the three playoffs games and the finals to be played on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Promoter and owner of the GT20 Canada, Mr. Gurmeet Singh was upbeat about what one could expect from the tournament. “After a roaring success of season one, where we reached more than 50 million cricket fans across the world, I am looking forward to the second edition of the GT20. We promise to deliver a bigger, better and stronger cricketing spectacle this season. I am thankful to Cricket Canada for entrusting us with this responsibility. We have a very robust system in place to produce another world-class cricketing event that reflects the best of Canada.”

In the coming days, GT20 will announce the player registration process along with details of marquee players and the teams’ draft roster.

Brian Lara, the West Indian legend and the brand ambassador of the league, said, “I was there to see the first edition of the league and was enormously impressed with the overall quality of cricket. Despite a few hiccups, Cricket Canada and GT20 team delivered an outstanding event. The hallmark of the event was a local boy Saad Bin Zafar winning the Man of the Match in the all-important finals in the presence of stars like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. It proves that cricketers from these countries need these kinds of endeavors to prove their talent. I hope GT20 season two will take cricket to greater heights in the North America region.”

About Global T20 Cricket League

Canada has a long cricket history, dating back to the 1800s when it particpated in the first ever official International cricket match staged in North America vs the USA.

That three day match garnered thousands of spectators watching Canada win a thrilling fixture over the British Empire.

We have moved from the dress whites and fine teas to bring a revolutionary culture change to the global game culture of the new age cricket game back to its roots.

It is our aim to deliver a unique and signature event in Canada to rival our global counterparts.

The role that T20 international tournaments globally play in the development of the game is of the utmost importance. Along with capturing the imagination of our youth, the Global T20 Canada game is poised to catapult cricket as the world’s leading sport with a continued growth in broadcast viewership.

While attaining heights of the Indian Premier League and Big Bash is the goal, we believe that youth development of players and officials is integral to the longevity and continued growth of the product.

Mercuri Canada Ltd. is therefore pleased to provide you with this presentation on the Initiative in Canada.

Source: Global T20 Cricket League