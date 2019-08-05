Gluten-free, Low-carb & Keto-friendly: One Recipe to Fit Every Diet - Gateway Gazette

The saying “breakfast is the most important meal of the day” rings true here where any brunch spot commands a lineup that spills onto the sidewalk on weekends. In 2018, Canadians consumed eight billion eggs. To put it into perspective, that’s 3.5 eggs for every cup of Timmy’s consumed.

Whether you’re on a gluten-free, low-carb or keto diet, shakshuka is a flavourful Middle Eastern meal that is easy to make, healthy and totally addictive. Aside from being delicious, the vegetarian dish is versatile and perfect for those who love to meal prep. Make a panful on Sunday for protein-packed (warm) breakfast during the work week.

And if the idea of a delicious, easy-to-make breakfast wasn’t enough, Tabasco and the Egg Farmers of Ontario invite Canadians to spike their eggs with one of the seven world-famous pepper sauces for a chance to win one of five $1000 grocery shopping sprees. For more information and other delicious recipes visit tabascosauce.ca.

Louisiana-style shakshuka

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 large onion

1 medium eggplant

4 Tbsp olive oil, divided

4 large tomatoes or a can of tomatoes (28 ounces)

3 garlic cloves

Salt to taste

1 tbsp paprika

½ tbsp cumin

2 to 3 tbsp of Tabasco Habanero pepper sauce (or if you prefer a milder option, use Tabasco Green)

½ tsp sugar

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

Crumbled feta and parsley to taste

Directions:

Chop onions finely. Dice eggplant and tomatoes into ½-inch cubes. Place eggplant in a colander, and salt it to draw out liquids. Mince garlic finely. Heat a large non-stick pan to medium heat. Add 1 tbsp of oil and onion. Sauté on medium heat for 5 minutes, then lower heat to medium-low and cook for another 5. When onions have turned golden, add 2 tbsp of oil and eggplant cubes. Let brown for a few minutes. When eggplant has soaked up all the oil, add remaining oil and toss eggplant to coat. Continue browning for 10 minutes, turning pieces occasionally to ensure equal coverage until all have coloured evenly. Add tomatoes. Stir occasionally until they all break down into a chunky sauce (approximately 15 to 25 minutes). Add chopped garlic cloves, spices and Tabasco sauce. With a wooden spoon, make holes in the sauce and crack one egg per hole. Cover the pan and let the eggs cook on medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until they are white and no longer translucent. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon, sprinkle with crumbled feta and chopped parsley.

