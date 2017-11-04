“Go Purple” to Support Family Violence Prevention

During Family Violence Prevention Month, Albertans are encouraged to wear purple, participate in events and engage with people on social media about the issue.

Family Violence Prevention Month takes place every November. This year’s provincial theme is “Reach Out. Speak Out – It Takes All of Us,” which focuses on how Albertans can help prevent violence.

“We all deserve to live in a province where we feel safe and supported by others. Our government is committed to programs and initiatives that prevent family violence, but we can’t do it alone. It takes all of us working together to promote healthy relationships and safe communities. Family Violence Prevention Month is an opportunity to learn how you can help, and to show your support for victims and their families.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

Get involved

Women and men, girls and boys can show their support by hosting a Go Purple event to promote community resources. Visit our webpage for event ideas and to download promotional resources, such as web banners, e-posters and infographics:

Get information at endfamilyviolence.alberta.ca.

Find out how you can raise awareness.

Information sheets on a number of topics.

Translated resources are available.

Albertans can also promote Family Violence Prevention Month using social media. To show support, people are invited to take photos of themselves or others wearing purple and post the photos on Twitter using the hashtags #GoPurpleAB or #ABFVPM.

The Alberta legislature proclaimed every November Family Violence Prevention Month more than 30 years ago. A local initiative began in Hinton to draw public attention to the issue and to evoke positive change in the community.

This led to expanding local supports and services for individuals and families in the areas of prevention, protection and rehabilitation. Today, hundreds of communities and thousands of people are involved in preventing family violence by providing public education and services.