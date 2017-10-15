Where Do I Go To Vote? Some Boundary Changes May Affect You

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 15

Here's Who Can Vote Where

Black Diamond RESIDENTS

Vote for Mayor, Council and School Trustee at this location:

C. Ian McLaren School,

402 - 3 Street SW.
10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Longview RESIDENTS

Vote for Mayor, Council and School Trustee at this location:

Longview Community Hall
10:00 am to 8:00 pm

High River RESIDENTS

Vote for Mayor, Council and School Trustee at this location:

Highwood Memorial Centre

128 5 Avenue S.W.,
9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Turner Valley RESIDENTS

Vote for Mayor, Council and School Trustee at this location:

Flare n’ Derrick Community Hall
129 Main Street NE
10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Okotoks RESIDENTS

Vote for Mayor, Council and School Trustee at this location:

Foothills Centennial Centre or the Okotoks Recreation Centre
6:00 am to 8:00 pm

For MD of Foothills RESIDENTS

If you live in the M.D. of Foothills, please be sure to confirm the Division you live in using the map below as there have been some boundary adjustments on the Divisions. Then find your Division in this list to determine where you can go to vote.

All of the M.D. of Foothills polling stations are open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

DIVISION 1

  • Cayley IOOF Hall, 111 Hammond St, Cayley
  • Blackie Community Hall, 1205 Railway Ave, Blackie
  • Highwood Memorial Centre, 128 - 5 Ave W, High River


DIVISION 2

  • Longview Community Hall, 107 A Morrison Rd, Longview
  • Meadowbank Hall, 610242-16 St.W. (Hwy 540 & 16 St.W.)
  • Okotoks Elks Hall, 58 Elizabeth St, Okotoks
  • Flare ‘n Derrick, 129 Main St NE, Turner Valley


DIVISION 3

  • Flare ‘n Derrick, 129 Main St NE, Turner Valley
  • Square Butte Hall, 290132 Hwy 762
  • Millarville Community School, 130 Millarville Rd, Millarville


DIVISION 5

  • DeWinton Hall, 114 Macleod Trail, DeWinton
  • Okotoks Elks Hall, 58 Elizabeth St, Okotoks
  • Red Deer Lake United Church, 96187 Hwy 22X


DIVISION 7

  • Okotoks Elks Hall, 58 Elizabeth St, Okotoks
  • Davisburg Community Hall, 258117-96 St. E
  • Gladys Ridge Church, 192016 Hwy 547, Hwy 547 & 192 St.

If you live in the M.D. of Foothills Division 4 or 6 you won't need to vote for a Councillor. For Division 4, Suzanne Oel is in by acclamation. For Division 6, Larry Spilak is in by acclamation.

If you live in the M.D. of Foothills Division 3, 4, or 5 you won't need to vote for a School Trustee, as the FSD Ward 3 Trustee, Theresa Letendre is in by acclamation.

If you live in the M.D. of Foothills Division 6 you will be able to vote for your Ward 2 School Trustee at the Davisburg Community Hall, 258117-96 St. E.

M.D. of Foothills Residents - what Division do you live in?

Click here or the image below for a larger PDF version of this map.

Which School Trustee Ward will you be voting for?

If you live here:

Black Diamond

High River

Longview

Turner Valley

Okotoks

M.D. of Foothills Division 1

M.D. of Foothills Division 2

- West of Meridian Street

- East of Meridian Street

M.D. of Foothills Division 3

M.D. of Foothills Division 4

M.D. of Foothills Division 5

M.D. of Foothills Division 6

M.D. of Foothills Division 7



Your School Trustee Ward is:

Ward 1

Ward 5

Ward 1

Ward 1

Ward 4

Ward 2


Ward 1

Ward 2

Ward 3 (acclaimed)

Ward 3 (acclaimed)

Ward 3 (acclaimed)

Ward 2

Ward 2

Who are your Candidates?

Black Diamond
Mayor
Ruth Goodwin
Mike Ross

Councillors
Brian Marconi
Chelsey Kehler
Daryl Lelonde
Dean Anderson
Jackie Stickel
Sharon Hart
Ted Bain
Veronica Kloiber

School Trustees
Heather Pfeil
Jeannnine Tucker

Turner Valley
Mayor
Cheryl Dobbin
Gary Rowntree
Kelly Tuck

Councillors
Barry Crane
Cindy Holladay
Curtis Dixon
David Tait
Deb Hutton
Garry Raab
Gerald Pfeil
Jonathan Gordon
Lana Hamilton
Randy Williamson

School Trustees
Heather Pfeil
Jeannnine Tucker

Longview
Councillors
Carole MacLeod
Christina Weir
Kathie Wight
Walter Fox

School Trustees
Heather Pfeil
Jeannnine Tucker

Okotoks
Mayor
Bill Robertson
Carrie Fischer

Councillors
Dale Burton
Daniel Onerheim
Daniel Proctor
Ed Sands
Florence Christophers
Glenn Steiben
Jesse Krsa
Karen Neal
Ken Heemeryck
Laura Schlosser
Matt RTockley
Melody Enman
Neal Coskey
Nicole Watkins
Ray Watrin
Shari Hutchinson
Tanya Thorn
Trellis Palmer

School Trustees
Larry Albrecht
Corrine Babb
Jerry Clark
Claire Comtois
Laurie Copland
Mary Daunt
Cindy Krebs
Wayne Meikle
Sharon Nichols

High River
Mayor
Craig Snodgrass
Paul Milligan

Councillors
Bruce Masterman
Carol MacMillan
Cathy Couey
Don Moore
Jamie Kinghorm
Justin Murphy
Michael Nychyk
Shane Tiessen
Terry Coleman

School Trustees
Rob Bennington
Douglas Gardner
Jennifer Kristiansen

M.D. of Foothills Division 1
Councillors
Rick Percifield
Llana Malmberg
Rob Siewert

School Trustees
Jaimie Chouhan
Martha Klassen
Toby Kliem
Vivienne Nicol
Yvonne Sherman
William Young

M.D. of Foothills Division 2
Councillors
Delilah Miller
Terry Zimmerman

School Trustees
WEST of Meridian Street
Heather Pfeil
Jeannnine Tucker

School Trustees
EAST of Meridian Street
Jaimie Chouhan
Martha Klassen
Toby Kliem
Vivienne Nicol
Yvonne Sherman
William Young

M.D. of Foothills Division 3
Councillors
Jason Parker
Barb Castell

School Trustee
Theresa Letendre (acclaimed)

M.D. of Foothills Division 4
Councillor
Suzanne Oel (acclaimed)

School Trustee
Theresa Letendre (acclaimed)

M.D. of Foothills Division 5
Councillors
Ron Chase
Barry Klassen
Alan Alger

School Trustee
Theresa Letendre (acclaimed)

M.D. of Foothills Division 6
Councillors
Larry Spilak (acclaimed)

School Trustees
Jaimie Chouhan
Martha Klassen
Toby Kliem
Vivienne Nicol
Yvonne Sherman
William Young

M.D. of Foothills Division 7
Councillors
Jay Groeneveld
R.D. McHugh

School Trustees
Jaimie Chouhan
Martha Klassen
Toby Kliem
Vivienne Nicol
Yvonne Sherman
William Young

