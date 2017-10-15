Where Do I Go To Vote? Some Boundary Changes May Affect You.

Here's Who Can Vote Where

Black Diamond RESIDENTS Vote for Mayor, Council and School Trustee at this location: C. Ian McLaren School, 402 - 3 Street SW.

10:00 am to 8:00 pm Longview RESIDENTS Vote for Mayor, Council and School Trustee at this location: Longview Community Hall

10:00 am to 8:00 pm High River RESIDENTS Vote for Mayor, Council and School Trustee at this location: Highwood Memorial Centre 128 5 Avenue S.W.,

9:00 am to 8:00 pm Turner Valley RESIDENTS Vote for Mayor, Council and School Trustee at this location: Flare n’ Derrick Community Hall

129 Main Street NE

10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Okotoks RESIDENTS Vote for Mayor, Council and School Trustee at this location: Foothills Centennial Centre or the Okotoks Recreation Centre

6:00 am to 8:00 pm

For MD of Foothills RESIDENTS

If you live in the M.D. of Foothills, please be sure to confirm the Division you live in using the map below as there have been some boundary adjustments on the Divisions. Then find your Division in this list to determine where you can go to vote. All of the M.D. of Foothills polling stations are open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

DIVISION 1 Cayley IOOF Hall, 111 Hammond St, Cayley

Blackie Community Hall, 1205 Railway Ave, Blackie

Highwood Memorial Centre, 128 - 5 Ave W, High River

DIVISION 2 Longview Community Hall, 107 A Morrison Rd, Longview

Meadowbank Hall, 610242-16 St.W. (Hwy 540 & 16 St.W.)

Okotoks Elks Hall, 58 Elizabeth St, Okotoks

Flare ‘n Derrick, 129 Main St NE, Turner Valley

DIVISION 3 Flare ‘n Derrick, 129 Main St NE, Turner Valley

Square Butte Hall, 290132 Hwy 762

Millarville Community School, 130 Millarville Rd, Millarville

DIVISION 5 DeWinton Hall, 114 Macleod Trail, DeWinton

Okotoks Elks Hall, 58 Elizabeth St, Okotoks

Red Deer Lake United Church, 96187 Hwy 22X

DIVISION 7 Okotoks Elks Hall, 58 Elizabeth St, Okotoks

Davisburg Community Hall, 258117-96 St. E

Gladys Ridge Church, 192016 Hwy 547, Hwy 547 & 192 St.

If you live in the M.D. of Foothills Division 4 or 6 you won't need to vote for a Councillor. For Division 4, Suzanne Oel is in by acclamation. For Division 6, Larry Spilak is in by acclamation. If you live in the M.D. of Foothills Division 3, 4, or 5 you won't need to vote for a School Trustee, as the FSD Ward 3 Trustee, Theresa Letendre is in by acclamation. If you live in the M.D. of Foothills Division 6 you will be able to vote for your Ward 2 School Trustee at the Davisburg Community Hall, 258117-96 St. E.

M.D. of Foothills Residents - what Division do you live in?

Which School Trustee Ward will you be voting for?

If you live here: Black Diamond High River Longview Turner Valley Okotoks M.D. of Foothills Division 1 M.D. of Foothills Division 2 - West of Meridian Street - East of Meridian Street M.D. of Foothills Division 3 M.D. of Foothills Division 4 M.D. of Foothills Division 5 M.D. of Foothills Division 6 M.D. of Foothills Division 7



Your School Trustee Ward is: Ward 1 Ward 5 Ward 1 Ward 1 Ward 4 Ward 2

Ward 1 Ward 2 Ward 3 (acclaimed) Ward 3 (acclaimed) Ward 3 (acclaimed) Ward 2 Ward 2

Who are your Candidates?