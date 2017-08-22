GoFundMe Campaign for the McTiernan Family of Black Diamond

Liam McTiernan has been diagnosed with a brain tumor on his left temporal lobe and his wife Amber is expecting a baby. Amber has had to go on maternity leave earlier than expected to care for Liam and now they have no income but the bills keep coming.

Amber’s sister has set up a GoFundMe page to help out. This has been very successful already but they have a little way to go yet. They are hoping to put off Liam’s surgery until after their baby is born. If you can help out it would be much appreciated. This couple is part of our community.

Check out the fundraiser here: https://www.gofundme.com/rally-together-for-liam-and-amber

