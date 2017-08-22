GoFundMe Campaign for the McTiernan Family of Black Diamond

By Gateway Gazette

Aug 22

Liam McTiernan has been diagnosed with a brain tumor on his left temporal lobe and his wife Amber is expecting a baby. Amber has had to go on maternity leave earlier than expected to care for Liam and now they have no income but the bills keep coming.

Amber’s sister has set up a GoFundMe page to help out. This has been very successful already but they have a little way to go yet. They are hoping to put off Liam’s surgery until after their baby is born. If you can help out it would be much appreciated. This couple is part of our community.

Check out the fundraiser here: https://www.gofundme.com/rally-together-for-liam-and-amber

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Black Diamond and Turner Valley Outdoor Water Restrictions Downgraded

Will you be where your customers are looking?

Planet Waves Horoscopes: August 21 – 28, 2017

HCRCW: Truck Stolen from Hawk’s Landing

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Empowering Mothers with Disabilities Next Post GoFundMe Campaign for the McTiernan Family of Black Diamond
%d bloggers like this: