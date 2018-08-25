Golf Course Dike Protection and North Bank Stabilization Project to Begin Aug. 26 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from Blackie Site Works Ltd. will begin work on adding extra protection to a short section of the Town’s dike network within the Highwood Golf Course area starting on Sunday, August 26.

The area has been identified as a potential risk for future erosion due to its proximity to the river. From August 26 to 29, crews will begin to redirect the river away from the work area in preparation for construction.

Then, starting on September 17, crews will begin to install rip rap in the area and will also be raising a 160-metre section of the Golf Course Dike to achieve the same standard of freeboard protection as all other dikes within Town. This work will take approximately three weeks to complete, dependent on weather.

During this time, there will be increased construction traffic to and from the site along High Country Drive and Riverside Drive N.W. There will also be intermittent closures of the east section of the Golf Course Dike Happy Trail pathway (see map).

Please use caution when travelling through the area, vehicles may need to reduce their speed and watch for work crews. Pedestrians will be directed around the work area with signage, fencing and pilons.

Updates and additional information about this project will be posted on highriver.ca/golf-course-dike-and-north-bank-stabilization , for more information about the Town’s Flood Mitigation program, visit hrready.ca/flood-mitigation