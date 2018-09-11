Good Jobs, Strong Energy Future at Fort Hills - Gateway Gazette

The successful startup of Suncor’s Fort Hills oil sands project is a win for Alberta’s energy sector and the economy of Wood Buffalo as the province continues to create good jobs and lead the country in growth.

Premier Rachel Notley and Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd joined Suncor officials, local contractors, First Nations leaders and other delegates to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Hills, a project which put 7,900 people to work at the peak of construction and is employing 1,400 people full time now that the facility is operational.

Over the life of the project, government estimates that Fort Hills could generate $8 billion in royalties to the province, which help pay for the public services Albertans rely on such as roads, schools and hospitals.

“Alberta’s oil sands are the heartbeat of our energy industry, and we’re pleased to celebrate this significant milestone. As we fight for good jobs and an economic future that works for everyone, the Fort Hills grand opening shows that things continue looking up for the Wood Buffalo region and working families in Alberta’s energy sector.” ~Rachel Notley, Premier

Fort Hills shows a commitment to Alberta’s world-leading plan to create jobs while protecting the environment. New extraction technologies focus on reducing the greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) intensity per barrel of bitumen produced. GHG emissions intensity of production at Fort Hills is currently on par with the average refined barrel in the United States. The project has a production capacity of approximately 194,000 barrels per day.

“This project is about looking forward, not backward. It’s a tremendous achievement in responsible extraction and production, and is a prime example of investors taking advantage of opportunities to grow their production while reducing emissions. We’re showing that you don’t need to choose between the environment and the economy. We can and we must move forward on both.” ~Margaret McCuaig-Boyd, Minister of Energy

“Fort Hills is the new face of oil sands. Not only will it produce returns for shareholders, generate jobs, create revenue for vendors and suppliers, and contribute to the provincial and national economies – it showcases how we’re continuing to innovate through technology and the mutually beneficial relationship that is possible with Aboriginal Peoples.” ~Steve Williams, Suncor CEO

“We’re pleased Bouchier Contracting can provide sustainable employment that contributes to the Fort Hills project. Our partnership is based on trust and collaboration and serves as an example of how First Nations and local companies can work together to ensure that energy developments like this one are a positive force for generations to come.” ~Nicole Bourque Bouchier, Bouchier Contracting CEO

The Fort Hills project is a joint venture between Suncor, Total E&P Canada Ltd. and Teck Resources Ltd. Suncor holds a majority interest in the Fort Hills project.