Good Morning Egg Roll-up - Gateway Gazette

Good Morning Egg Roll-up

By Contributor

Aug 17

Feel the need for speed in the morning? This super quick breakfast cooks up in a flash. Prep your veggies the night before to cut down on prep time. Or make the egg mixture the night before, and warm it up on your tortilla in the morning. So simple, so good!

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 3 minutes
Servings: 1

Ingredients

  • 1 egg or 2 egg whites
  • 30 mL (2 tbsp) diced red bell pepper
  • 30 mL (2 tbsp) grated zucchini or carrot
  • Pinch fresh ground black pepper
  • 1 small whole grain flour tortilla
  • 15 mL (1 tbsp) grated light old Cheddar or Swiss cheese

Directions

  1. In a small bowl with a fork, beat together egg, red pepper, zucchini and pepper.
  2. Spray a small 20 cm (8 inch) nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place on medium heat. Pour egg mixture into pan, swirling pan to coat evenly. Let cook for about 2 minutes or until edge is light golden. Using a spatula, lift around edges and flip egg over and cook for another 30 seconds or until set and light golden.
  3. Slide egg onto flour tortilla and sprinkle with cheese. Roll up and enjoy!

Tips

  • Get your little chefs in the kitchen to help whisk the egg.  Older kids can dice the red pepper and grate the zucchini.
  • Switch it up! There are endless combinations of veggies and cheese to make this a whole new roll up every time you enjoy it.
  • Shortcut microwave version: Spray small microwaveable rimmed dinner plate with cooking spray. Pour egg mixture into centre of plate. Place in microwave and cook on HIGH for 30-second intervals until set.

Learn about food safety

Recipe developed by Emily Richards, P.H. Ec. for Health Canada and the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Source: Health Canada

