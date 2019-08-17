Good Morning Egg Roll-up - Gateway Gazette

Feel the need for speed in the morning? This super quick breakfast cooks up in a flash. Prep your veggies the night before to cut down on prep time. Or make the egg mixture the night before, and warm it up on your tortilla in the morning. So simple, so good!
15 mL (1 tbsp) grated light old Cheddar or Swiss cheese
Directions
In a small bowl with a fork, beat together egg, red pepper, zucchini and pepper.
Spray a small 20 cm (8 inch) nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place on medium heat. Pour egg mixture into pan, swirling pan to coat evenly. Let cook for about 2 minutes or until edge is light golden. Using a spatula, lift around edges and flip egg over and cook for another 30 seconds or until set and light golden.
Slide egg onto flour tortilla and sprinkle with cheese. Roll up and enjoy!
Tips
Get your little chefs in the kitchen to help whisk the egg. Older kids can dice the red pepper and grate the zucchini.
Switch it up! There are endless combinations of veggies and cheese to make this a whole new roll up every time you enjoy it.
Shortcut microwave version: Spray small microwaveable rimmed dinner plate with cooking spray. Pour egg mixture into centre of plate. Place in microwave and cook on HIGH for 30-second intervals until set.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also have a Facebook Pixel installed to improve the quality of the ads we serve through Facebook. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok