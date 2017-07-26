Government Advances Clean Growth Economy With Call for Expressions of Interest for Next-Generation Clean Energy Infrastructure Projects

OTTAWA/CNW/ – Investing in next generation clean energy infrastructure and technologies will advance Canada’s efforts to build a clean economy, create well-paying jobs for middle-class Canadians and help us reach our climate change goals.

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jim Carr, today announced a call for expressions of interest for funding aimed at driving an innovative and sustainable economy.

Natural Resources Canada received funding in Budget 2017 for the implementation of new national programs, including projects to support next-generation smart grid systems, reduce the reliance of northern and Indigenous communities on diesel fuel, increase the number of electric vehicle stations and help build new net-zero buildings across Canada. Natural Resources Canada is now seeking information from potential applicants through a project concept questionnaire and expressions of interest. A call for full project proposals will follow later this year.

Natural Resources Canada is also investing $155 million to support clean technology projects in Canada’s natural resource sectors in partnership with the provinces and territories. A call for expressions of interest for this funding is expected in the fall, followed by a call for full project proposals later in the year.

These investments are part of Budget 2017’s commitment to support the government’s Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

The global market for clean technologies has surpassed $1 trillion a year and is growing. As the world seeks out cleaner and more sustainable sources of energy and new technologies to improve the quality of air and water, Canadian companies will lead the way and capture their share of the market.

“Investing in programs that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote renewable power and support projects that will help build better-connected electricity systems will help us to build a clean-growth economy, create well-paying jobs for middle-class Canadians and realize our climate change goals.”

