Government of Canada Announces a Pension for Life for Veterans

Ottawa – The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canada’s Veterans and their families. Canada owes an enormous debt of gratitude to the men and women who have served in uniform and it is our responsibility to ensure that they have access to the resources they need.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence unveiled the Government’s Pension for Life plan. This monthly payment for life will reduce the complexity of support programs available to Veterans and their families. It will provide holistic benefits, including financial stability, for Canada’s Veterans, with a particular focus on those most disabled.

The Pension for Life plan has three key pillars:

monthly, tax-free financial compensation, with the choice of monthly payments for life, to recognize pain and suffering caused by a service-related disability with a maximum monthly amount of $2,650 for those most severely disabled with barriers to re-establishment;

income replacement for Veterans who are experiencing barriers returning to work after military service at 90% of their pre-release salary. In some circumstances Veterans may be eligible for an additional 1% career progression factor each year; and,

services and benefits to help Veterans in a wide-range of areas, including education, employment and physical and mental health.

These new elements represent an additional investment of close to $3.6 billion to support Canada’s Veterans. When combined with well-being programs already announced in previous budgets, the Government of Canada’s investments since 2016 add up to nearly $10 billion. These investments will help Veterans and their families as they transition to civilian life.