Government of Canada Announces a Pension for Life for Veterans

Ottawa – The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canada’s Veterans and their families. Canada owes an enormous debt of gratitude to the men and women who have served in uniform and it is our responsibility to ensure that they have access to the resources they need.
Today, the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence unveiled the Government’s Pension for Life plan. This monthly payment for life will reduce the complexity of support programs available to Veterans and their families. It will provide holistic benefits, including financial stability, for Canada’s Veterans, with a particular focus on those most disabled.
The Pension for Life plan has three key pillars:
These new elements represent an additional investment of close to $3.6 billion to support Canada’s Veterans. When combined with well-being programs already announced in previous budgets, the Government of Canada’s investments since 2016 add up to nearly $10 billion. These investments will help Veterans and their families as they transition to civilian life.
“Our Pension for Life plan is a combination of benefits that provide recognition, income support and stability to Veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members who experience a service-related illness or injury. We are addressing concerns made by the Veteran and military communities by allowing those with a service-related injury or illness to determine the best form of compensation that works for them and their families. Combined with initiatives announced in Budget 2016 and Budget 2017, we are delivering a package of benefits, supports and financial security for those who need it.”
The Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence
“Canadian Armed Forces Members and Veterans are highly skilled and must have with the right transitional support to find meaningful and fulfilling employment after the military. Working with the Minister of Veterans Affairs to reduce complexity for Canadian Armed Forces members and Veterans was a commitment to them, and I am pleased that we have made great strides in fulfilling it.”
The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence
Source: Veterans Affairs Canada
