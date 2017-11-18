The Government of Canada Invests More Than $5.7M in Research to Improve Health Services for Cancer Patients

Minister Petitpas Taylor visits the University of Calgary to announce innovative cancer research projects

Calgary, AB – Cancer remains the leading cause of death in Canada. Recent data indicate that nearly 1 in 2 Canadians is expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. The Government recognizes the urgent need to combat this disease and strengthen our health systems and services for cancer patients through collaborative research between health service policy makers and practitioners, researchers, and patients and caregivers.

This week, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, was at the University of Calgary to announce an investment of more than $5.7M from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research to support six teams of researchers and decision-makers whose work will improve health services for cancer patients and their families.The teams will develop and test models for better cancer care at the population level from prevention, to survivorship, to end-of-life care.

Dr. Jessica E. Simon, from the University of Calgary, and her team will partner with senior health services leaders to demonstrate the effectiveness of routinely offering early, community-based palliative care to support people with non-curable colorectal cancer. They will start in one city, measure the impact on patients, their families and health care system costs, and adapt the research to help people living in other areas across the country.

The other funded research teams announced today will be located at Sunnybrook Research Institute, Princess Margaret Hospital, Simon Fraser University and the University of Montreal.