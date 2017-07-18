Government Celebrates Collector Cars in Alberta

“I am thrilled to be able to celebrate the thousands of speciality, classic and vintage car collectors in Alberta and the fabulous machines they lovingly preserve for us all to enjoy. The cars we drive reflect our times – from the depression-era cars of the 1930s and family farm trucks of the late 1940s, to the muscle cars of the 1960s. Alberta’s collector car hobbyists restore and preserve this part of our rich history and they do it while giving back to the community. So on Collector Car Appreciation Day, our government says thank you to this vibrant community of collectors for preserving our heritage.” Stephanie McLean, Minister of Service Alberta

Through this proclamation, Alberta joins British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba in recognizing collector cars.

“I’m grateful to the Government of Alberta for recognizing collector car hobbyists and their contributions to the province. We are women and men of all ages and from all walks of life, passionate about preserving our heritage vehicles of the past. Whether it’s giving rides to seniors in cars of their youth or raising funds for local charities, we are proud to share our joy of restoring collector cars with the community.” Albert Ogusuku, Calgary collector car hobbyist

“Alberta has a long history with the automobile dating back to the early 1900s, and often this history gets sent to the scrap yards or left to rust away in back alleys and farm fields. Preserving this history is left to private restorers and collectors, and by recognizing Collector Car Appreciation Day, our government is paying tribute to the many hours of work and dollars that go into preserving this part of Alberta’s history and cultural heritage.” Jim Herbert, Alberta director of National Association of Automobile Clubs of Canada

Quick facts: Collector cars in Alberta