Government Charges Ahead as it Hits 100-day Milestone - Gateway Gazette

As it reaches its 100-day milestone, Alberta’s new government is keeping another promise by introducing a $10-million fund to stand up for Indigenous peoples’ prosperity.

Premier Kenney recaps promises made, and promises kept during the government’s first 100 days in office.

The new Indigenous Litigation Fund means groups that include Indigenous people can now apply for a grant to help with legal matters when advancing Alberta’s energy and natural resource development interests.

“This fund is yet another component of our Fight Back Strategy to stand up against the foreign-funded special interests landlocking Alberta energy. Indigenous peoples who favour energy development are often left out of the conversation, and this fund will help defend their right to be consulted on major projects and ensure their voices are heard too.”Jason Kenney, Premier

Funding can be used to support a variety of legal actions, including researching positions, developing motions, participating in trials and appeals, or intervening in processes and legal actions.

The litigation fund, along with the creation of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation, is part of the government’s vision to help shape a better future for Indigenous people in Alberta.

The fund’s introduction is one of 68 commitments the Alberta government has met in its first 100 days. Out of 375 commitments, the Alberta government has already completed 58, and a further 10 are underway.

Backgrounder: Promises made, promises kept

In reaching its 100-day milestone, Alberta’s new government has focussed on jobs and the economy, standing up for Alberta and making life better for all Albertans.

Over the course of the summer, the province:

Hosted and participated in important national meetings to bring the issues that matter most to Albertans to the forefront of the national agenda, including the: Western Premiers’ Conference, chaired by Premier Kenney, which led to shared support for national resource corridors to facilitate oil and gas pipelines and to improve interprovincial trade. Stampede Premiers’ meeting, where a coalition of Canadian jurisdictions met to discuss improving market access for Canadian products and creating jobs. Council of the Federation meeting in Saskatoon, where Premier Kenney took the bold step of unilaterally dropping all of Alberta’s procurement exceptions to the 2017 Canadian Free Trade Agreement, and secured support from 12 of 13 provinces and territories for resource corridors.

Continued to fight alongside several provinces against the imposition of a federal carbon tax that would hinder economic growth and punish Albertans for living ordinary lives.

Stood up to federal policies that are damaging Alberta’s economy with letters from several ministers to their respective federal counterparts. These letters reiterate Alberta’s positions and outline the actions that should be taken to support the province’s people, industries and economy.

Alberta has also made substantial progress on its Fight Back Strategy to defend the province’s oil and gas sector and economic interests against unfounded attacks:

As part of its commitment to standing up for Alberta against foreign-funded efforts to landlock Alberta’s energy resources, government has launched a public inquiry into the defamatory campaigns to landlock Alberta oil.

A team led by the award-winning oil and gas journalist Claudia Cattaneo will develop a strategic plan aimed at restoring Alberta’s reputation in the fight to support the oil and gas sector that brings private investment and jobs to the province.

Promises kept

The following commitments have been implemented in three priority areas:

Getting Albertans back to work:

Making life better for all Albertans:

Standing up for Alberta:

50. Proclaimed Bill 12, Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act to defend Alberta’s vital economic interests. Announced May 1, 2019. 51. Challenged the constitutionality of the federal carbon tax by filing a judicial reference, and supported similar challenges by Saskatchewan and Ontario. Announced Aug. 2, 2019. 52. Launched a public inquiry into foreign sources of funds behind the anti-Alberta energy campaign, headed by Commissioner Steve Allen. Announced July 4, 2019. 53. Asked the Alberta energy industry to significantly increase its advocacy efforts. Announced June 7, 2019. 54. Held a summer session of the legislature. Session ran from May 21 to July 5, 2019. 55. Appointed the MacKinnon panel – an independent blue-ribbon group of experts to conduct a deep dive into Alberta’s fiscal situation. Announced May 7, 2019. 56. Lobbied for reforms to Canada’s Employment Insurance program so that Albertans who lose their jobs are treated more fairly by the system. Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping sent a letter to the federal minister of Families, Children and Social Development on Aug. 7, 2019. 57. Led by example by reducing Premier’s salary by 10 per cent and MLAs’ salaries by five per cent. Announced Aug. 6, 2019. 58. Building an interprovincial coalition which supports jobs, pipelines and the energy industry as evidenced by the Stampede Premiers’ Meeting, the joint letter opposing Bill C-69, and communiques from the Western Premiers’ Conference and Council of the Federation. Recent activities include Western Premiers’ Conference and Stampede Premiers’ meeting.

The following commitments are also well underway:

59. Using the persuasive power of the Premier’s “bully pulpit” to tell the truth in both official languages across Canada and around the world about how Albertans produce energy with the world’s highest environmental, human rights, and labour standards. Ongoing via social media, speeches, statements, etc. 60. Consulting on an Alberta version of Clare’s Law, which ensures Albertans at risk have fuller awareness of an intimate partner’s history of domestic violence. Initial engagement sessions were held in Calgary and Edmonton in July 2019. 61. Reversing the plan to spend $3.7 billion leasing rail cars. Announced on June 27, 2019. 62. Minimizing the red tape burden on farmers and ranchers. Several actions announced at Cut Red Tape. 63. Reversing four years of reductions in the fight against the mountain pine beetle by increasing funding by $5 million to $30 million annually. Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen sent a letter on July 5, 2019 to the federal ministers of Natural Resources, Environment, and Public Safety, requesting federal funding. 64. Supporting the recommendation of the Canadian Artists’ Representation to have Parliament amend the Copyright Act to require that a five per cent royalty be paid to visual artists on the resale of their work. Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Minister Leela Aheer discussed this in a meeting with the federal minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism during the June 2019 meeting of federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for culture and heritage. 65. Reviewing the Connect Care contract and My Health Care Records to reduce potential duplication of services and ensure maximum effectiveness. Issued an RFP on July 12, 2019. 66. Maintaining existing GoA capital plan for 2019-20 through 2022-23. Ongoing support for capital projects including sending endorsement letters to the federal government in support of projects that qualify for funding from the federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. 67. Requiring all universities and colleges to develop, post and comply with free speech policies that conform to the University of Chicago Statement on Principles of Free Expression. Announced ongoing work with universities and colleges on July 29, 2019. 68. Seeking exemption from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) stress tests. Premier Kenney raised this in meetings with Prime Minister Trudeau and the federal minister of Finance in Ottawa on May 2, 2019.

