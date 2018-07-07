Government Confirms SuperNet Service Continuity - Gateway Gazette

The province has finalized a contract with Canadian telecommunications company Bell to operate the SuperNet.

With this new contract, government completes a procurement process that began in 2016 to ensure SuperNet services continue for more than 3,300 public sector, Indigenous and municipal facilities in 429 communities province wide, while maintaining support for internet service providers (ISPs) and rural Alberta internet.

Transition of operations has commenced and SuperNet service will continue to be delivered without interruption.

“We know that the internet is not a luxury – it’s an essential service for families and key to building a modern, diverse economy. This new SuperNet contract ensures that Albertans will continue to have access to internet services in their schools, hospitals, libraries and public services. It also means that local internet service providers are able to keep us connected to the services we need. This is an important investment in our economy – broadband and internet access helps rural communities create good jobs, access services and retain talented Albertans. With a clear path forward, we are keeping people working and businesses investing in Alberta.” ~Brian Malkinson, Minister of Service Alberta

