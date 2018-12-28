Government House Open to all on New Year’s Day - Gateway Gazette

Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Lois Mitchell will welcome the public to take part in a time-honoured tradition at one of the province’s great historic buildings.

The annual New Year’s Day levee takes place at Government House in Edmonton on Tuesday, January 1. The doors will be open to the public from 1:30 to 3:30 PM. Government House is located at 12845 – 102 Avenue.

The levee is a family-friendly event where all are welcome. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and have a photo taken with Lieutenant Governor Mitchell, His Honour, Doug Mitchell and members of the traditional Vice-Regal Escort, which is comprised of senior officers from the Canadian Forces, RCMP and Edmonton Police Service. The levee is also an opportunity to take in the Government House architecture and art collections, to enjoy music and light refreshments. and to write a postcard of thanks and encouragement to Canadian Forces members serving overseas.

Free parking is available on the grounds. Government House is wheelchair accessible from the west side of the building. Reservations/tickets are not required.

Levee information is also available at lieutenantgovernor.ab.ca. Information about Government House is at alberta.ca/government-house. aspx