Government Launches Industry Panels to Cut Red Tape - Gateway Gazette

In support of the Red Tape Reduction Act, the Government of Alberta is launching the first two industry panels that will assist in identifying unnecessary red tape in key sectors of Alberta’s economy.

These panels are made up of industry leaders from across Alberta who will work to support the government’s plan to cut red tape by one-third. They will provide feedback on the various red tape initiatives to the Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction and assist him in identifying the regulatory burdens that are holding back their respective sectors. This process will ensure the needs of every Alberta family are met in the most efficient and safest way possible.

The Tourism and Hospitality industry panel will hold their first meeting on August 6, and the Oil and Gas industry panel on August 8. The panels will meet biannually and provide reports to the Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction.

“Cutting red tape is beneficial for every Albertan. Reducing regulatory burden and unnecessary processes encourages economic growth and job creation; which is of utmost importance to our government. I am looking forward to meeting with the industry panel attendees and gaining valuable insight into each sector of Alberta’s economy. Identifying opportunities to improve how our province does business is a big win for our families and future.”Grant Hunter, Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction

Leveraging expert advice is a key component to identifying and reducing red tape in Alberta. In addition to the panels, input will be sought through engagement with small groups and industry leaders outside of the industry panels.

“This work is imperative for ensuring an improved economy and associated jobs across the entire province. Under Minister Hunter’s excellent leadership I am confident this will be successful for industry, stakeholders and all Albertans.” Tristan Goodman, president, Explorers and Producers Association of Canada

Additional panels that will be launched in the future will include industry leaders in:

Small Business

Agriculture, Agri-Food, and Bio-industrial

Forestry

Construction

Manufacturing

Non-profit

Along with industry panels and meetings with stakeholders, government continues to solicit feedback from all Albertans online at CutRedTape.Alberta.ca. Since launching on June 24, more than 2,200 submissions have been made.

Red Tape Reduction industry panel members

Tourism and Hospitality

Dave Kaiser, president and CEO, Alberta Hotel and Lodging Association

Brett Ireland, chair, Alberta Small Brewers Association

Ed Sims, president and CEO, Westjet

Darren Reeder, executive director, Banff & Lake Louise Hospitality Association

Corey Jarvis, president, Alberta Professional Outfitters Society

Matthew Ellis, vice-president of government and stakeholder relations, Convenience Industry Council of Canada

Yannis Karlos, co-chair, Association for Mountain Parks Protection and Enjoyment

Brenda Holder, Indigenous Tourism Association Canada

George Goldhoff, president and CEO, Pure Canadian Gaming

Leslie Echino, board member, Restaurants Canada

Oil and Gas

Tim McMillan, president and CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

Tristan Goodman, president, Explorers and Producers Association of Canada

Chris Bloomer, president and CEO, Canadian Energy Pipeline Association

Gary Mar, president and CEO, Petroleum Services Association of Canada

Mark Scholz, president and CEO, Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors

Randy Findlay, chairman of the board, Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Sue Riddell Rose, president and CEO, Perpetual Energy

Paul Ferneyhough executive director, North America, Repsol

Jeff Tonken, president and CEO, Birchcliff Energy

If you know of any areas in which the government can cut red tape, we encourage you to have your say at CutRedTape.Alberta.ca.

