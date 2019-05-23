Government of Canada Commemorates Reader Rock Garden as National Historic Site - Gateway Gazette

Calgary, Alberta – Admired for its beauty and botanical diversity, Reader Rock Garden was considered one of the most successful horticultural gardens in Western Canada. It showcased the horticultural, ecological, and aesthetic possibilities of gardening in the cold winters and dry summers of Calgary.

Today, Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre, commemorated the national historic significance of Reader Rock Garden with a special plaque unveiling ceremony in Calgary. This commemoration was made on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

Built into a steep hillside south of Calgary’s downtown, Reader Rock Garden is an arts and crafts-style alpine rockery, a garden type popular in Europe and North America at the beginning of the 20th century. It features rock paths, steps, and walls forming numerous planting beds that contain thousands of native and non-native plant specimens.

Reader Rock Garden was laid out between 1913 and 1942 by William Roland Reader, Calgary’s most influential parks superintendent. Its creation was driven by two factors: the encouragement of European settlement at a time when southern Alberta was considered hostile to agricultural and horticultural development; and the City Beautiful movement, which linked civic beauty with social progress. The resulting garden was well appreciated for its beauty and design, and inspired private citizens to follow Reader’s example in their own gardens.

