Government of Canada Continues Unprecedented Action to Protect Northern and Southern Resident Killer Whales - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
Ottawa, Ontario – Canada’s Northern and Southern Resident Killer Whales are critical to maintaining biodiversity in Pacific waters and hold special meaning and cultural value for many Canadians. The Government of Canada is dedicated to the protection and recovery of these whales.
The government has taken and will continue to take significant actions to help these iconic whales. Over the past year, we have provided support through Canada’s $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan and the newly launched $167 million Whales Initiative.
The Government of Canada is taking immediate and comprehensive action to encourage the recovery of Canada’s whales, by
Protecting species at risk is a responsibility shared by all Canadians, and the Government of Canada is committed to working with its provincial and territorial partners, Indigenous peoples, industry and environmental stakeholders, and with all Canadians in implementing the Species at Risk Act (SARA).
To that end, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, is inviting Canadians to share their views on a proposed Amended Recovery Strategy for the Northern and Southern Resident Killer Whales in Canada.
Proposed changes focus on updates to critical habitat – specific geographic locations and conditions necessary for the survival or recovery of a species. The proposed Amended Recovery Strategy includes the identification of two new areas of critical habitat; one off the coast of southwestern Vancouver Island, including Swiftsure and La Pérouse Banks (important for both Northern and Southern Residents; and the other in Dixon Entrance, along the north coast of Graham Island from Langara to Rose Spit (important for Northern Residents).
Canadians can provide feedback during the 60-day national public comment period until November 3, 2018.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada will also reach out to key stakeholders and Indigenous groups, to provide them with appropriate information to support comments they may wish to share.
We are working actively to protect species at risk through the development of pathways that recognize and work to accommodate important commercial and recreational interests.
“As a British Columbian, I know how the Southern Resident Killer Whale captures the imagination of Canadians and is a powerful symbol of British Columbia. That is why we continue to take urgent actions to protect our Resident Killer Whales. Building on measures to address prey availability and vessel disturbances, we are proposing new additional critical habitat to help safeguard the future of these whales. We fully intend to keep our commitment to protect and support the recovery of Canada’s endangered Resident Killer Whales. ”
The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
“The Government is determined to build on the progress we’ve made under the Oceans Protection Plan over the last two years to protect the Northern and Southern Resident Killer Whales. We have had great success with a 90 per cent participation in the voluntarily slowdown of commercial ships in the Haro Strait to reduce noise impacts, and we will do all we can to bring this rate up to 100 per cent.”
The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport