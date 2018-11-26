Government of Canada Invests in Innovative Satellite Technology Start-up - Gateway Gazette

Investment will help create 40 jobs and promote innovation in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta

In the face of global economic challenges, the Government of Canada is continuing to invest in innovation in Canada’s digital and space industries to create good middle-class jobs and ensure these sectors continue to thrive in a competitive global market.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced an investment of $13 million in NorthStar Earth and Space Inc. This start-up company plans a new approach to the challenges facing our planet by using low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to collect highly valuable data and images both on Earth and in space.

The funding will help NorthStar revolutionize the way we see the world. Better satellite images will improve the forecasting and tracking of events on Earth such as forest fires, rising sea levels and oil spills. In space, NorthStar will introduce a new, more efficient and effective way to protect space assets by tracking space debris, which can pose a threat to satellites.

Thanks in part to this investment, NorthStar will collaborate with Canadian post-secondary institutions, train Canadian workers and students in advanced digital technologies, and implement a diversity and gender plan by 2019. The project will bring more investments in R&D and position Canada as a world leader in space technology.

The Government of Canada supports high-quality business investments by encouraging R&D that will accelerate technology transfer and the commercialization of innovative products, processes and services and will facilitate the growth of innovative firms. This investment will also help stabilize and strengthen regional economies in Quebec.