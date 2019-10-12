Government of Canada Invests in Western Canada tourism - Gateway Gazette

Western Economic Diversification Canada
September 9 – Tourism is an inclusive sector that showcases Canada’s culture, diversity, natural beauty, and unique experiences to the world. It also delivers economic benefits across the country by supporting one in 10 jobs. That’s why the Government of Canada is investing in our tourism sector’s businesses and assets.
Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), announced funding of more than $11 million to support 65 tourism projects across Western Canada. These investments are being made through the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian businesses and organizations seeking to create, improve, or enhance tourism products, facilities, and experiences.
The projects announced today will advance all five targeted tourism activities, including:
Government of Canada funding ensures Canadians and visitors to Canada will be able to experience the best of what Western Canada has to offer, not just in summertime, but throughout the year.
The announcement also takes place in the wake of the announcement by Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, of Canada’s tourism strategy: Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. The Strategy, which was developed based on feedback from Canadians and the work of the Advisory Council on Jobs and the Visitor Economy, highlights the importance of Canada’s tourism sector as an economic driver for communities across the country.
“Innovation doesn’t only happen in big cities; it happens all across Western Canada. That’s why we are helping local tourism businesses turn innovation into economic growth and good jobs for Canadians. Through the Canadian Experiences Fund, our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and the economic potential of our vibrant communities.”
– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada
“These investments will enable communities and businesses in Western Canada to develop tourism products and experiences to attract more tourists year-round. This will help communities big-and-small reap the benefits of the global tourism boom to diversify their economies and create good jobs for middle-class families while showcasing Canada’s brand, centred on shared values of diversity and equality.”
– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie
The Government of Canada funding announced today is provided through the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF) and supports Minister Joly’s recent announcement of the new tourism strategy: Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. The Strategy, which was developed based on feedback from Canadians and the work of the Advisory Council on Jobs and the Visitor Economy, highlights the importance of Canada’s tourism sector as an economic driver for communities across the country. Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) delivers CEF in Western Canada.
The projects announced today include:
|Recipient
|Project Description
|Location
|Funding
|Aboriginal Tourism Association of BC
|Create business development and online tools to scale up Indigenous tourism businesses
|West Vancouver, BC
|Up to $150,000
|Alberta’s Food Incubation Hub Ltd.
|Develop facility to showcase local farm-to-table products, chefs, and businesses
|Edmonton, AB
|$99,999
|Anderseed Farms Ltd.
|Enhance tourism infrastructure and culinary experience in Sturgeon County
|Sturgeon County, AB
|$99,912
|Aseniwuche Winewak Nation of Canada, A Fellowship of Aboriginal People
|Support tourism development for the Aseniwuche Winewak Nation of Canada
|Grande Cache, AB
|Up to $310,000
|Assiniboine Park Conservancy Inc.
|Support the creation of the Zoo Lights Festival at Assiniboine Park
|Winnipeg, MB
|Up to $380,000
|Barkerville Heritage Trust
|Expand Barkerville Historic Town & Park’s infrastructure and interpretive programming
|Barkerville, BC
|Up to $264,968
|Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs Inc.
|Develop Indigenous tourism cultural experiences in the Battleford area
|North Battleford, SK
|$200,000
|Beausejour Brokenhead Development Corp
|Implement the Beausejour Brokenhead Tourism Strategy
|Beausejour, MB
|Up to $60,000
|Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park Ltd.
|Revitalize Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park
|Siksika, AB
|Up to $250,000
|Boston Bar First Nation
|Develop the Tuckkwiowhum Heritage Village attraction
|Boston Bar, BC
|Up to $158,000
|British Columbia Craft Brewers Guild
|Expand and promote the BC Ale Trail to attract domestic and international visitors
|North Vancouver, BC
|Up to $160,000
|British Columbia Wine Institute Society
|Develop a wine & food tourism chef exchange program
|Kelowna, BC
|Up to $250,000
|Canadian Badlands Passion Play Society
|Construct an event centre and renovate a commercial kitchen at the Badlands Amphitheatre
|Drumheller, AB
|$200,000
|Canadian Chili and BBQ Society
|Expand the Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ
|Langley, BC
|Up to $30,000
|Canadian Rockies Gay Rodeo Association
|Produce Canadian Rockies Rodeo North 2019 in Calgary, Alberta
|Calgary, AB
|$20,000
|Canadian Tourism Human Resource Council
|Deliver LGBTQ2 market-readiness workshops to western Canadian businesses
|Ottawa, ON
|Up to
$500,000
|Centre Communautaire d’Edmonton
|Expand the Flying Canoe Volant Festival by adding a race and skills competitions
|Edmonton, AB
|$130,000
|Community Futures Wild Rose
|Create agri-tourism experiences in Southern Alberta
|Strathmore, AB
|$99,575
|Conseil de développement économique de l’Alberta
|Develop francophone and Indigenous tourism experiences in northern Alberta
|Bonnyville, AB
|Up to $131,250
|Dauphin Derailleurs Cycle Club Inc.
|Expand the multi-use bicycle trails in the Riding Mountain National Park area
|Dauphin, MB
|Up to
$335,000
|Eau Claire Distillery Ltd.
|Create unique farm-to-glass tourism experiences in rural Alberta
|Turner Valley, AB
|$99,999
|Edmonton Regional Airports Authority
|Deliver International Tourist Attraction and Indigenous Connections Program
|Edmonton, AB
|$400,000
|Fairy Tales Presentation Society
|Develop and implement a marketing strategy for the Fairy Tales Queer Film Festival
|Calgary, AB
|$75,000
|Farmery Estate Brewing Company Inc.
|Enhance the farm-to-table tourism experience at Farmery Estate Brewery
|Neepawa, MB
|Up to
$99,999
|Fort Nelson Events Society
|Develop winter tourism industry in Fort Nelson, BC
|Fort Nelson, BC
|Up to $200,000
|Friends of the Broadway Inc.
|To expand and diversify Winterruption, an arts and culture festival held in Saskatoon
|Saskatoon, SK
|$100,000
|Greater Victoria Visitors and Convention Bureau
|Develop four-season culinary and agri-tourism trail on the Saanich Peninsula
|Victoria, BC
|Up to $219,967
|Huu-ay-aht First Nation
|Expand and scale up the Pachena Bay Campground
|Port Alberni, BC
|Up to $244,000
|Indigenous Tourism Association Canada
|Develop Indigenous Tourism capacity in Western Canada
|Vancouver, BC
|$750,000
|Jack Millikin Centre Inc.
|Support facility heating water, and septic system upgrades to the Jack Millikin Centre
|Big River, SK
|Up to $100,000
|Jasper Pride Festival Society
|Produce the 2020 Jasper pride festival
|Jasper, AB
|$20,000
|Kelowna Pride Society
|Create OUT in the Valley culinary event to promote LGBT2Q+ tourism in the Kelowna area
|Kelowna, BC
|Up to $100,000
|La Société de Développement Économique de la Colombie-Britannique
|Develop four bilingual tourist experiences the Kooteney region
|Vancouver, BC
|Up to $205,500
|Meewasin Valley Authority
|Develop authentic Indigenous tourism experiences through on-line interpretive panels
|Saskatoon, SK
|$250,000
|Métis Nation of Alberta Association
|Design and deliver a culinary experience at Métis Crossing
|Smokey Lake, AB
|Up to $500,000
|MLTC Program Services Inc.
|Develop Indigenous tourism in the Meadow Lake Tribal Council region
|Meadow Lake, SK
|Up to $225,289
|Moose Jaw Pride Inc.
|Develop a communications and marketing plan specifically for LGBTQ2+ visitors to Moose Jaw.
|Moose Jaw, SK
|$95,000
|New Westminster Tourism and Convention Development Association
|Scale up the Feast on the Fraser to attract domestic and international tourists
|New Westminster, BC
|Up to $100,000
|North Campervans Inc.
|Expand campervan fleet, marketing and customer service program
|Rocky View County, AB
|$99,999
|Old Red Barn Ltd.
|Expand rural agri-tourism at the Old Red Barn to include shoulder season events
|Leduc County, AB
|$97,500
|Painted Warriors Ltd.
|Expand the Painted Warriors Ranch facility to enhance visitor experience
|Cremona, AB
|$60,000
|Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc.
|Support Peak Pride events at Big White Resort, Sun Peaks Resort, Silver Star Mountain and Red Mountain Resort
|Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Rossland, BC
|Up to $93,800
|Regina Folk Festival Inc.
|Enhance and grow the Regina Winterruption Festival
|Regina, SK
|$95,000
|Saskatoon Diversity Network
|Hire a new staff person to oversee all research, collaboration and development of a new suite of LGBTQ2+ and Indigenous two spirit focused tourism products and procure professional services as appropriate, to help facilitate these efforts.
|Saskatoon, SK
|$100,000
|Saskatoon Fireworks Festival Inc.
|Develop and execute a new international lighting festival in Saskatoon
|Saskatoon, SK
|Up to $100,000
|Saskatoon Visitor and Convention Bureau Inc.
|Establish the Saskatoon Experience Development Investment Program. The objective is to increase the number of visits by independent tourists and trips organized by international tour operators.
|Saskatoon, SK
|$300,000
|Sea Wolf Adventures BC Inc
|Purchase a new vessel and conduct marketing activities to promote Indigenous tourism activities
|Port McNeil, BC
|Up to $99,000
|Silver Skate Festival
|Add culinary programming to the Silver Skate Festival
|Edmonton, AB
|$100,000
|Southern Gulf Islands Tourism Partnership Society
|Improve the Southern Gulf Islands’ event coordination and transportation infrastructure
|Salt Spring Island, BC
|Up to $120,000
|Spearhead Huts Society
|Promote adventure tourism by completing the interior of the Kees and Claire backcountry hut in the Spearhead range
|Whistler, BC
|Up to $200,000
|Talon Point Camp Ltd
|Develop and complete the interior of Talon Point Camp in Burns Lake BC
|Burns Lake, BC
|Up to $44,998
|The Banff/Lake Louise Tourism Bureau
|Support expansion of a winter festival in Banff, Alberta
|Banff, AB
|$250,000
|The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences
|Promote the local culinary scene via the Juno Gala Celebrity Chef farm-to-table experience
|Saskatoon
|$150,000
|The Tourism Industry Association of Canada
|Deliver training to grow culinary, shoulder-winter season, and rural and remote tourism
|Western Canada
|$625,000
|The Vancouver Out on Screen Film and Video Society
|Scale up marketing for the Vancouver Queer Film Festival
|Vancouver, BC
|Up to $100,000
|Tourism Saskatchewan
|Implement import and market readiness activities in Saskatchewan
|Regina, SK
|$90,000
|Tourism Saskatchewan
|Expand and develop United States market for the Saskatchewan outfitting industry
|Regina, SK
|$150,000
|Town of Churchill
|Support the growth and coordination of the tourism industry in Churchill, MB
|Churchill, MB
|Up to
$500,000
|Town of Neepawa
|Develop the Neepawa Area Multi-Use Trail Park
|Neepawa, MB
|$150,000
|Travel Penticton Society
|Develop culinary tourism trails and support accessible farm-to-table tourism in the Penticton, Naramata, and Okanagan Falls areas
|Penticton, BC
|$112,500
|University of Saskatchewan/ Saskatoon Food Council
|Promote the local food trail
|Saskatoon, SK
|$60,000
|Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society
|Support inclusiveness initiatives at the Celebration of Light fireworks festival
|Vancouver, BC
|$185,000
|Vernon Winter Carnival Society
|Expand the Vernon Winter Carnival in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons
|Vernon, BC
|Up to $150,000
|Waskesiu Recreation Association Inc.
|Expand Waskesiu Lake Music Festival to showcase Indigenous programming
|Waskesiu Lake, SK
|$24,000
|White Rock Multicultural Society of BC
|Support multicultural festival with strong Indigenous participation
|White Rock, BC
|Up to $15,000
|TOTAL FUNDING
|Up to
$11,685,255