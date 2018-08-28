Government of Canada Provides Assistance to Vulnerable Women in Calgary - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the most vulnerable. The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, announced $1.5 million through the National Crime Prevention Strategy (NCPS) for two Calgary-based projects to empower women who are exiting or have exited the sex trade to maintain their freedom from sexual exploitation.

The BElieve in YOU: Peer Support for Women Exiting Sex Work Program and the Community Supports for EXIT Program aim to support vulnerable women through partnership development, safe transitional housing, community support and awareness training. The projects will help the women overcome barriers to exiting sex work and other violent situations with dignity, self-determination and in an environment of respect.

The BElieve in YOU Program is delivered by the Sagesse Domestic Violence Prevention Society and the Community Supports for EXIT Program is delivered by the RESET Society of Calgary. Both organizations have been providing services to women in Calgary for over 28 years.