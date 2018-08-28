Government of Canada Provides Assistance to Vulnerable Women in Calgary - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the most vulnerable. The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, announced $1.5 million through the National Crime Prevention Strategy (NCPS) for two Calgary-based projects to empower women who are exiting or have exited the sex trade to maintain their freedom from sexual exploitation.
The BElieve in YOU: Peer Support for Women Exiting Sex Work Program and the Community Supports for EXIT Program aim to support vulnerable women through partnership development, safe transitional housing, community support and awareness training. The projects will help the women overcome barriers to exiting sex work and other violent situations with dignity, self-determination and in an environment of respect.
The BElieve in YOU Program is delivered by the Sagesse Domestic Violence Prevention Society and the Community Supports for EXIT Program is delivered by the RESET Society of Calgary. Both organizations have been providing services to women in Calgary for over 28 years.
“Our government is committed to helping those who are the most vulnerable and empowering those in the community best-placed to help. This funding will provide peer support services and community-based outreach for women who have exited or want to exit the sex trade and other violent situations. I’m confident these programs will make a meaningful and positive difference in the lives of many women who call Calgary home.”
– The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
“Peer support is recognized as an effective model for supporting women who are engaged at the intersections of domestic violence and sex work. Programming must meet the needs of women in order to support them in reaching their goals. The BElieve in YOU Program holds the continuum from choice, circumstance, to coercion at the core of its programming. We believe that involvement in sex work is unique to each individual, and engaging at the intersections of domestic violence and sex work is all about empowering women to be as safe as possible in any situation.”
– Andrea Silverstone, Executive Director of Sagesse Domestic Violence Prevention Society
“Public Safety funding has allowed us to expand our EXIT Program continuum of services to include the Community Supports for EXIT Program. This program provides vulnerable women and girls as young as 16, who are exiting sexual exploitation/sex-trafficking, with the opportunity to rebuild their lives and integrate back into the community. This proactive initiative from the federal government has increased the capacity within our program, decreased our wait list for those wishing immediate exit, and improved our outcomes as more women are staying and graduating from the program.“
– Theresa Jenkins, Executive Director of RESET Society of Calgary
Source: Public Safety Canada