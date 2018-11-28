Government of Canada Provides Housing Support for Almost 1 Million Canadian Families Including 48,000 in Alberta - Gateway Gazette

1,000,000 Reasons to Celebrate Housing in Canada

Vancouver – Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why, starting in Budget 2016, the Government of Canada made significant investments to build affordable housing and to make housing more affordable in general across Canada.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested more than $5.7 billion across Canada. Across Canada, these investments have helped almost a million families, seniors, women and children fleeing domestic violence, Indigenous people, persons with disabilities, persons with mental health and addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), today announced that thanks for these investments 96,146 families in British Columbia have a safe and affordable place to call home.

In Canada, 14,466 new units have been or are being built, 157,334 units have been or are being repaired, and 712,407 families or individuals benefited from a more affordable place to live. These investments have also already provided housing to 25,769 Canadians who were homeless or at serious risk of homelessness.

Province / Territory Investments Families British Columbia $664,705,370 96,146 Alberta $477,115,339 48,287 Saskatchewan $366,058,095 35,379 Manitoba $320,541,712 40,532 Ontario $2,088,364,201 310,387 Quebec $996,576,775 362,569 New Brunswick $136,991,313 20,062 Nova Scotia $203,385,785 29,778 Prince Edward Island $27,020,047 7,433 Newfoundland and Labrador $157,932,951 24,441 Northwest Territories $73,853,257 3,212 Yukon $35,752,075 1,549 Nunavut $164,509,432 2,324 National $18,852,123 Total $5,731,658,475 982,099

Quotes

“We are working to make sure every Canadian has access to a safe and affordable place to call home. We are committed to making housing more affordable and thanks to the investments made by the Government of Canada, almost 1 million families across Canada have an affordable home. Canada’s first ever National Housing Strategy, a $40 billion plan, will build on this success in the years to come.” – Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick Facts

In British Columbia alone, the Government of Canada invested $664,705,370 to support more than 96,146 families since 2016.

These results are now being followed by a first-ever National Housing Strategy that gives additional, stable, longer-term funds to Canada’s affordable housing sector. The National Housing Strategy will result in more than $40 billion of housing investment and more than half a million families being brought out of housing need.

The National Housing Strategy will protect the affordability of 385,000 existing housing units, repair 300,000 affordable homes, build another 100,000, and provide direct support for those in housing need.

The National Housing Strategy will reduce chronic homelessness by 50% and entrench a human rights-based approach to housing in Canada.

