Government of Canada Provides Housing Support for Almost 1 Million Canadian Families Including 48,000 in Alberta - Gateway Gazette

Government of Canada Provides Housing Support for Almost 1 Million Canadian Families Including 48,000 in Alberta

By Contributor

Nov 28

1,000,000 Reasons to Celebrate Housing in Canada 

Vancouver – Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why, starting in Budget 2016, the Government of Canada made significant investments to build affordable housing and to make housing more affordable in general across Canada.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested more than $5.7 billion across Canada. Across Canada, these investments have helped almost a million families, seniors, women and children fleeing domestic violence, Indigenous people, persons with disabilities, persons with mental health and addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), today announced that thanks for these investments 96,146 families in British Columbia have a safe and affordable place to call home.

In Canada, 14,466 new units have been or are being built, 157,334 units have been or are being repaired, and 712,407 families or individuals benefited from a more affordable place to live. These investments have also already provided housing to 25,769 Canadians who were homeless or at serious risk of homelessness.

Okotoks

 

Province / TerritoryInvestmentsFamilies
British Columbia$664,705,37096,146
Alberta$477,115,33948,287
Saskatchewan$366,058,09535,379
Manitoba$320,541,71240,532
Ontario$2,088,364,201310,387
Quebec$996,576,775362,569
New Brunswick$136,991,31320,062
Nova Scotia$203,385,78529,778
Prince Edward Island$27,020,0477,433
Newfoundland and Labrador$157,932,95124,441
Northwest Territories$73,853,2573,212
Yukon$35,752,0751,549
Nunavut$164,509,4322,324
National$18,852,123 
Total$5,731,658,475982,099

Quotes

“We are working to make sure every Canadian has access to a safe and affordable place to call home.  We are committed to making housing more affordable and thanks to the investments made by the Government of Canada, almost 1 million families across Canada have an affordable home. Canada’s first ever National Housing Strategy, a $40 billion plan, will build on this success in the years to come.” – Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development 

Quick Facts

  • In British Columbia alone, the Government of Canada invested $664,705,370 to support more than 96,146 families since 2016.
  • These results are now being followed by a first-ever National Housing Strategy that gives additional, stable, longer-term funds to Canada’s affordable housing sector. The National Housing Strategy will result in more than $40 billion of housing investment and more than half a million families being brought out of housing need.
  • The National Housing Strategy will protect the affordability of 385,000 existing housing units, repair 300,000 affordable homes, build another 100,000, and provide direct support for those in housing need.
  • The National Housing Strategy will reduce chronic homelessness by 50% and entrench a human rights-based approach to housing in Canada.

Associated Links

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

New Law to Better Support and Protect Families

Exceptional Sailors Recognized During Navy and Coast Guard Day

Government of Canada Provides Housing Support for Almost 1 Million Canadian Families Including 48,000 in Alberta

Oil Upgrading Proposals Worth Billions

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Chestermere RCMP – Ongoing Investigation *Update* Next Post Exceptional Sailors Recognized During Navy and Coast Guard Day