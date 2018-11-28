Government of Canada Provides Housing Support for Almost 1 Million Canadian Families Including 48,000 in Alberta - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
Vancouver – Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why, starting in Budget 2016, the Government of Canada made significant investments to build affordable housing and to make housing more affordable in general across Canada.
Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested more than $5.7 billion across Canada. Across Canada, these investments have helped almost a million families, seniors, women and children fleeing domestic violence, Indigenous people, persons with disabilities, persons with mental health and addiction issues, veterans and young adults.
The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), today announced that thanks for these investments 96,146 families in British Columbia have a safe and affordable place to call home.
In Canada, 14,466 new units have been or are being built, 157,334 units have been or are being repaired, and 712,407 families or individuals benefited from a more affordable place to live. These investments have also already provided housing to 25,769 Canadians who were homeless or at serious risk of homelessness.
|Province / Territory
|Investments
|Families
|British Columbia
|$664,705,370
|96,146
|Alberta
|$477,115,339
|48,287
|Saskatchewan
|$366,058,095
|35,379
|Manitoba
|$320,541,712
|40,532
|Ontario
|$2,088,364,201
|310,387
|Quebec
|$996,576,775
|362,569
|New Brunswick
|$136,991,313
|20,062
|Nova Scotia
|$203,385,785
|29,778
|Prince Edward Island
|$27,020,047
|7,433
|Newfoundland and Labrador
|$157,932,951
|24,441
|Northwest Territories
|$73,853,257
|3,212
|Yukon
|$35,752,075
|1,549
|Nunavut
|$164,509,432
|2,324
|National
|$18,852,123
|Total
|$5,731,658,475
|982,099
“We are working to make sure every Canadian has access to a safe and affordable place to call home. We are committed to making housing more affordable and thanks to the investments made by the Government of Canada, almost 1 million families across Canada have an affordable home. Canada’s first ever National Housing Strategy, a $40 billion plan, will build on this success in the years to come.” – Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development