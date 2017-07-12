Government Receives WCB Review Report

An independent review panel has presented the province with recommendations to modernize Alberta’s Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB) and better serve Albertans.

The WCB system provides no-fault benefits and supports a safe return to work for injured workers. The last comprehensive review of the WCB system was conducted more than 15 years ago. The 189-page report includes 60 recommendations to government.

“We committed to reviewing the Workers’ Compensation Board to ensure it provides fair compensation and meaningful rehabilitation in a way that is sustainable and affordable. I thank the panel for their expertise and their hard work in putting together this report. Our government will be reviewing the recommendations over the coming months before making any legislative changes.” Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

Well-respected human resources and labour relations consultant Mia Norrie chaired the panel alongside members John Carpenter, a partner with Chivers Carpenter law firm, and labour relations consultant Pemme Cunliffe. During the course of the review, the panel received approximately 1,700 questionnaire responses and more than 500 written submissions.

“We are confident that these recommended changes will protect the future stability of the WCB, while ensuring that the needs of injured workers are addressed in a fair and transparent manner. We are extremely grateful to those individuals and organizations that gave their perspectives and we trust that all participants will see their input reflected in the final recommendations.” Mia Norrie, chair, WCB Review Panel

The WCB review was launched in March 2016 as part of the Government of Alberta’s formal review of agencies, boards and commissions. It also included the Appeals Commission for Alberta Workers’ Compensation and the Medical Panel Office.

The WCB system covers nearly 1.9 million Albertans working at over 160,000 employers across the province. The WCB review report is available to Albertans online at: https://www.alberta.ca/wcb- review.aspx