Government Reconvened Early - Gateway Gazette

Government seeks to reconvene the legislature on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 to continue fulfilling promises to Albertans.

Government House Leader Jason Nixon announced that he has sent a request to Speaker Nathan Cooper to call members back for the fall sitting of the legislature earlier than anticipated in order to fulfil government’s ambitious legislative agenda.

“We promised Albertans during the election that we would work non-stop to pursue our platform commitments to bring jobs back to the province, eliminate red tape, improve public infrastructure and restore the Alberta Advantage. I think I speak for all of our government members when I say that we are excited to get back to the business of fulfilling those promises.”Jason Nixon, Government House Leader

In the first 100 days, more than 68 platform commitments aimed at getting Albertans back to work were implemented or are substantially underway.

After a successful 2019 spring sitting honouring its commitments to Albertans, government is looking forward to another productive sitting this fall.

