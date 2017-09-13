Governments of Canada, Alberta Invest in Transit

The governments of Canada and Alberta recognize that investing in public transit infrastructure is crucial to economic growth, reducing air pollution and creating inclusive communities where everyone has access to public services and job opportunities.

Brian Malkinson, MLA for Calgary-Currie, on behalf of Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transportation, and Black Diamond Mayor Glen Fagan announced more than $1.3 million for new transit projects in three Alberta communities.

“The Government of Canada is working closely with the Government of Alberta to make strategic infrastructure investments that support middle-class job-creation and economic growth. Helping Canadians get to and from their daily activities quickly and easily is essential to creating strong communities and fostering long-term prosperity. These three projects will not only meet the current needs of residents but lay the foundation for future community development.” Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

The federal government is providing $138,000 for these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) and the province is investing more than $903,000. The municipalities will be responsible for the remaining costs.

“This funding demonstrates our government’s commitment to make life better for Albertans by providing smaller communities with safe, affordable and environmentally sustainable public transportation options. Regional public transit is critical for residents in smaller cities and towns, giving residents better access to jobs, health care, education, recreation and shopping in larger centres, while supporting local growth.” Brian Mason, Alberta Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transportation

The funding will allow Pincher Creek to purchase a fully accessible compressed natural gas bus and build five bus shelters for improved user safety and comfort. In Turner Valley, a Park & Ride facility will be built, including public washrooms. And finally, Black Diamond will develop its inter-municipal transit system by purchasing three transit vehicles adapted for wheelchair users.

“The Town of Black Diamond is very happy to be the recipient of grant funding to further our goal of providing public transit to our residents. As the town continues to thrive and grow, more people will be able to take advantage of the benefits offered by public transit, particularly the On-It regional transit pilot project. This is a service that can grow with us, get people to businesses, medical care or get them to their jobs. Being able to access provincial and federal grant funding helps us create these much-needed services for our communities.” Glen Fagan, mayor of Black Diamond

The projects announced today are in addition to 107 others approved for funding since Canada and Alberta signed the Canada-Alberta PTIF and Clean Water and Wastewater Fund Bilateral Agreement in September 2016. The Government of Alberta has also announced support for another 34 projects that are receiving only GreenTRIP funding.

“As initiator of the On-it regional transit program, working closely with the Ministry of Transportation, the Calgary Regional Partnership is pleased to hear of the commitment of more than $1.3 million for new transit projects in three Alberta communities. We believe a collaborative approach is more critical now than ever, and we applaud the forward thinking of the Government of Alberta and the federal government in supporting this initiative. The Calgary Regional Partnership works closely with the participating communities and we are delighted to see those affected communities have better access to transit options.” Colleen Shepherd, executive vice-president, Calgary Regional Partnership (on behalf of Calgary Regional Partnership chairman, Okotoks Mayor Bill Robertson)

Pour le Français: https://www.canada. ca/fr/bureau-infrastructure/ nouvelles/2017/09/les_ gouvernementsducanadaetdelalbe rtainvestissentdansletransport .html