Governments Fund Stanley A. Milner Library Project - Gateway Gazette

The governments of Canada and Alberta recognize the importance of investing in infrastructure that encourages learning, promotes inclusivity and improves community connections.

Today, Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Shaye Anderson, Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs, were joined by Pilar Martinez, CEO of the Edmonton Public Library (EPL), to announce $4 million in joint federal-provincial funding for the revitalization of the Stanley A. Milner Library in downtown Edmonton.

The work being funded is part of the overall library project currently under way and includes structural, mechanical and electrical upgrades, the addition of community meeting rooms, event space, and improvements to make accessing the library easier.

This project will bring Edmontonians a leading-edge community learning resource equipped to meet the growing and changing needs of users for years to come.

“The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in public infrastructure support community development and help create good jobs that strengthen the middle class. We are glad to invest in the Stanley A. Milner Library project, which will breathe new life into the downtown core and provide Edmontonians with expanded services in a dynamic, accessible hub of learning and community activity.” ~Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“Our government is committed to investing in projects like the Stanley A. Milner Library, which help make life better for Albertan families. This library is an iconic community hub for those who call Edmonton home, and I am proud that we are helping to build on the excellent services, programs and resources that enrich so many lives and strengthen our capital city.” ~Shaye Anderson, Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs

“EPL is thrilled at the commitment from both the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta. By joining the City of Edmonton in supporting the ongoing renewal and revitalization of the Stanley A. Milner Library, all three levels of government are investing in lifelong learning and opportunity for Edmontonians, as well as a thriving and vibrant downtown core.” ~Pilar Martinez, CEO, Edmonton Public Library

