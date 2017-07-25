Governor General Announces 99 New Appointments to the Order of Canada

OTTAWA—His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, today announced 99 new appointments to the Order of Canada. The new member list includes 3 Companions (C.C.), 19 Officers (O.C.) and 77 Members (C.M.). Recipients will be invited to accept their insignia at a ceremony to be held at a later date.

“I am delighted to recognize these new recipients of the Order of Canada on the eve of the 150th anniversary of Confederation,” said the Governor General. “This July 1 also marks 50 years since the creation of the Order of Canada and the first-ever list of appointments, which was released a few days later. The individuals on today’s list, just like those appointed half a century ago, are truly inspiring as they have helped to build the smarter, more caring nation that we, as Canadians, are all so proud to call ‘home’. Let us celebrate these remarkable individuals today and every day!”

Throughout the year, we are celebrating the Order of Canada’s 50th anniversary through a host of special initiatives and partnerships. To join the celebration, visit OC50.gg.ca and use the hashtag #OC50.

About the Order of Canada

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada, one of our country’s highest civilian honours, recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. Close to 7 000 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and have taken to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM (“They desire a better country”). Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.

RECIPIENTS

COMPANIONS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Peter A. Herrndorf, C.C., O.Ont.

This is a promotion within the Order. Ottawa, Ont. The Honourable Marshall Rothstein, C.C., Q.C. Ottawa, Ont. His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, K.G., K.T., G.C.B., O.M., A.K., Q.S.O., C.C., C.D., P.C., A.D.C.

This is an appointment to the Extraordinary Companion category of the Order of Canada. London, United Kingdom



OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Joseph Arvay, O.C. Victoria, B.C. Yoshua Bengio, O.C. Montréal, Que. Darleen Bogart, O.C. Toronto, Ont. Abdallah S. Daar, O.C. Toronto, Ont. Denis Daneman, O.C. Toronto, Ont. Mary Anne Eberts, O.C. Toronto, Ont. Richard Brian Marcel Fadden, O.C. Ottawa, Ont. Chad Gaffield, O.C. Ottawa, Ont. Mark Messier, O.C. Edmonton, Alta. and

New York, New York, U.S.A. Michael John Myers, O.C. Scarborough, Ont. and

New York, New York, U.S.A. Catherine O’Hara, O.C. Toronto, Ont. and

Beverly Hills, California, U.S.A. William Siebens, O.C. Calgary, Alta. Christine Margaret Sinclair, O.C. Burnaby, B.C. and

Portland, Oregon, U.S.A. Michèle Stanton-Jean, O.C., O.Q. Outremont, Que. Alex Trebek, O.C. Sudbury, Ont. and

Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. Hieu Cong Truong, O.C. Ottawa, Ont. Jean-Marc Vallée, O.C. Montréal, Que. Gloria Cranmer Webster, O.C. Alert Bay, B.C. The Honourable Wayne G. Wouters, P.C., O.C. Ottawa, Ont.



MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Paul Albrechtsen, C.M., O.M. Winnipeg, Man. Judith G. Bartlett, C.M. Winnipeg, Man. Rod Beattie, C.M. Stratford, Ont. Ross J. Beaty, C.M. Vancouver, B.C. René-Luc Blaquière, C.M. Montréal, Que. René Blouin, C.M. Montréal, Que. Louise Boisvert, C.M. Sherbrooke, Que. Denis Boivin, C.M. Montréal, Que. Edwin Robert Bourget, C.M. Québec, Que. Pierre Bourgie, C.M., O.Q. Montréal, Que. Dionne Brand, C.M. Toronto, Ont. Geoffrey Cape, C.M. Toronto, Ont. Chantal Caron, C.M. Saint-Jean-Port-Joli, Que. Graydon Carter, C.M. Ottawa, Ont. and New York, New York, U.S.A. Meredith Chilton, C.M. Lac-Brome, Que. Joyce Churchill, C.M. Portugal Cove–St. Philips, N.L. Susan Coyne, C.M. Toronto, Ont. Susan Elizabeth Crocker, C.M. Toronto, Ont. Cathy Crowe, C.M. Toronto, Ont. Tracy Dahl, C.M. Winnipeg, Man. Michel Dallaire, C.M., C.Q. Québec, Que. Peter B. Dent, C.M. Hamilton, Ont. Alan Doyle, C.M. St. John’s, N.L. Nady A. el-Guebaly, C.M. Calgary, Alta. The Honourable Liza Frulla, P.C., C.M., O.Q. Sutton, Que. Brian F. Gable, C.M. Toronto, Ont. Lise Gaboury-Diallo, C.M. Winnipeg, Man. Emmanuelle Gattuso, C.M. Toronto, Ont. Douglas Maitland Gibson, C.M. Toronto, Ont. Sibylla Hesse, C.M. and François Godbout, C.M. Dunham and Montréal, Que. Rick Green, C.M., O.Ont. Waterdown, Ont. Diane Proulx-Guerrera, C.M. and Salvatore Guerrera, C.M. Rosemère, Que. Ellen Hamilton, C.M. Iqaluit, Nvt. Robert Keith Harman, C.M. Almonte, Ont. Christopher House, C.M. Toronto, Ont. Mi’sel Joe, C.M. Conne River, N.L. Roxanne Joyal, C.M. Toronto, Ont. Daniel Kandelman, C.M. Montréal, Que. Margo Kane, C.M. Vancouver, B.C. Gregory S. Kealey, C.M. Fredericton, N.B. François Mario Labbé, C.M., C.Q. Montréal, Que. Daniel Roland Lanois, C.M. Toronto, Ont. Catherine Latimer, C.M. Kingston, Ontario Sylvia L’Écuyer, C.M. Delta, B.C. Garry M. Lindberg, C.M. Ottawa, Ont. John Macfarlane, C.M. Toronto, Ont. Pierre Maisonneuve, C.M. Montréal, Que. Félix Maltais, C.M. Montréal, Que. Patricia Mandy, C.M. Dundas, Ont. Michael Massie, C.M. Kippens, N.L. Peter Gould McAuslan, C.M. Montréal, Que. Kim McConnell, C.M. Okotoks, Alta. Marguerite Mendell, C.M., O.Q. Montréal, Que. Paul Mills, C.M. London, Ont. Saeed Mirza, C.M. Verdun, Quebec Anita Molzahn, C.M. Edmonton, Alta. George Myhal, C.M. Toronto, Ont. Élise Paré-Tousignant, C.M., O.Q. Deschambault-Grondines, Que. Terrance Paul, C.M. Membertou, N.S. Jean Perrault, C.M., C.Q. Sherbrooke, Que. André Perry, C.M. Saint-Sauveur, Que. Jane Ash Poitras, C.M. Edmonton, Alta. Gail Erlick Robinson, C.M., O.Ont. Toronto, Ont. Judy Rogers, C.M. Vancouver, B.C. Jacqueline Fanchette Clay Shumiatcher, C.M., S.O.M. Regina, Sask. John H. Sims, C.M. Ottawa, Ont. Gordon J. Smith, C.M. Toronto, Ont. William Earl Stafford, C.M. Winnipeg, Man. Bryan W. Tisdall, C.M. Richmond, B.C. William Waiser, C.M., S.O.M. Saskatoon, Sask. Lorne Waldman, C.M. Toronto, Ont. Sharon Lynn Walmsley, C.M. Toronto, Ont. Meeka Walsh, C.M. Winnipeg, Man. Bert Wasmund, C.M. Milton, Ont. William Wilder, C.M. Toronto, Ont.



RECIPIENTS’ CITATIONS



COMPANIONS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Peter A. Herrndorf, C.C., O.Ont.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his transformative leadership in Canada’s artistic community and for his enduring commitment to building a thriving national arts scene.

This is a promotion within the Order.

The Honourable Marshall Rothstein, C.C., Q.C.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his eminent service as a jurist, notably on the Supreme Court of Canada, and for his dedication to legal education.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales,

K.G., K.T., G.C.B., O.M., A.K., Q.S.O., C.C., C.D., P.C., A.D.C.

London, United Kingdom

For his global philanthropic leadership, notably for his commitment to supporting Canadian charitable activities and for his enduring support of Canada’s service men and women.

This is an appointment to the Extraordinary Companion category of the Order of Canada.

OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA



Joseph Arvay, O.C.

Victoria, British Columbia

For his contributions as a prolific litigation lawyer in the field of public law, particularly on matters of civil rights.

Yoshua Bengio, O.C.

Montréal, Quebec

For his contributions as a leading scientist in the advancement of artificial intelligence, particularly in deep learning algorithms.

Darleen Bogart, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For her efforts as an advocate for people with vision loss, notably for her contributions to the promotion and advancement of Braille worldwide.

Abdallah S. Daar, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For his promotion of global public health initiatives and research into non-communicable diseases, and for his role in the creation of Grand Challenges Canada.

Denis Daneman, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For his excellence in leadership at the Hospital for Sick Children, and for his clinical research on childhood diabetes.

Mary Anne Eberts, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For her visionary leadership as an advocate and litigator advancing equality and women’s rights.

Richard Brian Marcel Fadden, O.C.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his distinguished leadership in the federal public service, notably in the fields of defence and national security.

Chad Gaffield, O.C.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his leadership in interdisciplinary and multi-institutional collaboration as a historian and administrator, and for his pioneering work in the digital humanities.

Mark Messier, O.C.

Edmonton, Alberta and New York, New York, U.S.A.

For his contributions to hockey as an outstanding player and captain, and for his leadership in encouraging children to take up the sport.

Michael John Myers, O.C.

Scarborough, Ontario and New York, New York, U.S.A.

For his extensive and acclaimed body of comedic work as an actor, writer and producer.

Catherine O’Hara, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario and Beverly Hills, California, U.S.A.

For her achievements as an internationally celebrated actor and for her groundbreaking contributions to Canadian film and television.

William Siebens, O.C.

Calgary, Alberta

For his contributions to Canada’s petroleum industry and for his visionary philanthropy, notably in support of western heritage.

Christine Margaret Sinclair, O.C.

Burnaby, British Columbia and Portland, Oregon, U.S.A.

For her legendary contributions to women’s soccer in Canada, and for her leadership on and off the playing field.

Michèle Stanton-Jean, O.C., O.Q.

Outremont, Quebec

For her contributions to the advancement of women’s history and for her international leadership in the field of medical bioethics.

Alex Trebek, O.C.

Sudbury, Ontario and Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.

For his iconic achievements in television and for his promotion of learning, notably as a champion for geographical literacy.

Hieu Cong Truong, O.C.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his innovative contributions as an engineer and a leader who has helped propel Canada to the forefront of the minting industry.

Jean-Marc Vallée, O.C.

Montréal, Quebec

For his acclaimed work as an internationally renowned filmmaker.

Gloria Cranmer Webster, O.C.|

Alert Bay, British Columbia

For her dedication to preserving and promoting Indigenous arts and culture, notably through heritage education and as a curator of Indigenous exhibitions.

The Honourable Wayne G. Wouters, P.C., O.C.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his distinguished leadership across a range of senior portfolios within the public service, notably as clerk of the Privy Council and secretary to the Cabinet.



MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA



Paul Albrechtsen, C.M., O.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For his leadership as an entrepreneur in the transportation industry and for his dedication to the well-being of his community, notably in support of health care.

Judith G. Bartlett, C.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For her contributions to public health in Manitoba, notably in establishing models of care tailored to Indigenous constituents.

Rod Beattie, C.M.

Stratford, Ontario

For his achievements as an actor, notably in the Wingfield series of plays, and for championing the dramatic arts in rural Canada.

Ross J. Beaty, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For his business contributions to the mining sector and for his philanthropy aimed at preserving the environment.

René-Luc Blaquière, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For his contributions to the promotion of Quebec cuisine and to the development of the hotel industry in Canada and abroad.

René Blouin, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For his ongoing contributions to Canada’s visual arts scene and for his unwavering commitment to mentoring and promoting emerging contemporary artists.

Louise Boisvert, C.M.

Sherbrooke, Quebec

For her social commitments and community engagement to develop her region and for her leadership and support for numerous charitable causes.

Denis Boivin, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For his contributions as a financial management executive and for his philanthropy that has furthered initiatives in the health care, social and cultural sectors.

Edwin Robert Bourget, C.M.

Québec, Quebec

For his advancement of research in the field of marine ecology and for his contributions to fostering dialogue between universities and industry in Quebec.

Pierre Bourgie, C.M., O.Q.

Montréal, Quebec

For his inspiring philanthropic work and for his significant contributions to the arts, music and the promotion of culture.

Dionne Brand, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to Canadian literature and poetry, and for promoting awareness of the fields of gender studies and intercultural relations.

Geoffrey Cape, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his leadership in designing and building green spaces in schools and communities throughout Canada, particularly the Evergreen Brick Works.

Chantal Caron, C.M.

Saint-Jean-Port-Joli, Quebec

For her artistic creations highlighting our natural heritage and for her contributions to the development of the next generation of dancers.

Graydon Carter, C.M.

Ottawa, Ontario and New York, New York, U.S.A.

For his contributions to popular culture and current affairs as a skilled editor and publisher.

Meredith Chilton, C.M.

Lac-Brome, Quebec

For her leadership as an art historian and curator who helped to make the Gardiner Museum a leading institution in the study of historical ceramics.

Joyce Churchill, C.M.

Portugal Cove-St. Philips, Newfoundland and Labrador

For her leadership in the autism community, notably as an advocate for the provision of support services for children and families.

Susan Coyne, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to Canadian theatre, film and television as an actor and writer.

Susan Elizabeth Crocker, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her leadership in the financial services industry and for her contributions to the non-profit sector, notably in the areas of community development, social justice and the arts.

Cathy Crowe, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions as a public health nurse, educator, author and filmmaker, notably for advocating on behalf of marginalized and vulnerable people.

Tracy Dahl, C.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For her accomplishments as an internationally renowned opera singer and for her commitment to mentoring the next generation of Canadian singers.

Michel Dallaire, C.M., C.Q.

Québec, Quebec

For his achievements as a business leader and for his sustained commitment to charitable initiatives aimed at helping youth overcome adversity.

Peter B. Dent, C.M.

Hamilton, Ontario

For his contributions to improving the health of children through his roles in medical education, hospital administration and community service.

Alan Doyle, C.M.

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

For his contributions to the musical traditions of his home province and for his commitment to numerous local charitable initiatives.

Nady A. el-Guebaly, C.M.

Calgary, Alberta

For his leadership on addictions research and treatment, particularly for his efforts to have addictions treated as a mental health issue.

The Honourable Liza Frulla, P.C., C.M., O.Q.

Sutton, Quebec

For her work in developing cultural policies and for her significant contributions as a politician, communicator and passionate advocate for the arts and culture.

Brian F. Gable, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to the editorial cartooning community as an artist and mentor.

Lise Gaboury-Diallo, C.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For her contributions to education, literature and the promotion of the Franco-Manitoban community.

Emmanuelle Gattuso, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to the advancement of women in communications and for her philanthropy in support of health care and children with cancer.

Douglas Maitland Gibson, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to Canadian writing as an acclaimed publisher and literary editor.

Sibylla Hesse, C.M. and François Godbout, C.M.

Dunham and Montréal, Quebec

For their philanthropic efforts in combatting poverty, improving quality of life and promoting the arts and culture scene in Montréal.

Rick Green, C.M., O.Ont.

Waterdown, Ontario

For his contributions to Canadian television as a comedian, actor and writer, and for his efforts to raise awareness and understanding of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Diane Proulx-Guerrera, C.M. and Salvatore Guerrera, C.M.

Rosemère, Quebec

For their philanthropic efforts in support of research into breast and prostate cancer, autism spectrum disorders, and intellectual disabilities.

Ellen Hamilton, C.M.

Iqaluit, Nunavut

For her dedication to the promotion of Inuit arts and culture, and for her efforts to support Arctic performers and artists.

Robert Keith Harman, C.M.

Almonte, Ontario

For his innovations as an engineer and entrepreneur in the electronic security industry.

Christopher House, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to Canadian dance as an inventive choreographer, dancer and director.

Mi’sel Joe, C.M.

Conne River, Newfoundland and Labrador

For his leadership in developing and enhancing the well-being and financial vitality of the Miawpukek First Nation.

Roxanne Joyal, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her entrepreneurship and dedication to the advancement of social justice as a leader with Free the Children and as the creator of Me to We Social Enterprises Inc.

Daniel Kandelman, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For his research and contributions to advancing knowledge in the field of dentistry.

Margo Kane, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For her contributions to the advancement of Indigenous theatre in Canada as a performer, storyteller, teacher and leader.

Gregory S. Kealey, C.M.

Fredericton, New Brunswick

For his sustained academic contributions to Canadian labour relations history and for his administrative leadership of several universities in Atlantic Canada.

François Mario Labbé, C.M., C.Q.

Montréal, Quebec

For his contributions to the distribution of Canadian music and for his commitment to ensuring international recognition of Canadian talent.

Daniel Roland Lanois, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his acclaimed creations as an artist and for his achievements as an international music producer.

Catherine Latimer, C.M.

Kingston, Ontario

For her principled contributions to the development of criminal justice policy, notably on issues related to youth justice.

Sylvia L’Écuyer, C.M.

Delta, British Columbia

For her contributions as a musicologist and broadcaster who has shared her love of classical music with audiences throughout Quebec and Canada.

Garry M. Lindberg, C.M.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his contributions to Canadian achievements in space, notably for his role in the Canadarm and astronaut programs.

John Macfarlane, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to literature as a leading magazine editor and for his active involvement in arts and community organizations.

Pierre Maisonneuve, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For his contributions as a journalist and for his commitment to disseminating information as a radio and television host and author.

Félix Maltais, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For his dedication to promoting, disseminating and popularizing science for young people throughout La Francophonie.

Patricia Mandy, C.M.

Dundas, Ontario

For her contributions to health care administration and for her efforts to improve health services for Indigenous peoples.

Michael Massie, C.M.

Kippens, Newfoundland and Labrador

For his accomplishments as a silversmith and sculptor whose innovative combinations of themes and materials have pushed the boundaries of Inuit sculpture.

Peter Gould McAuslan, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For his pioneering contributions to the development of Canada’s craft brewing industry and for his support for arts, heritage and culture initiatives in Montréal.

Kim McConnell, C.M.

Okotoks, Alberta

For his leadership in promoting Canada’s agricultural industry and for his extensive engagement in causes supporting youth, entrepreneurship and rural communities.

Marguerite Mendell, C.M., O.Q.

Montréal, Quebec

For her contributions to social and economic innovation and for her research to develop innovative policy tools and levers to reduce poverty.

Paul Mills, C.M.

London, Ontario

For his extensive contributions to Canadian folk music as a performer, engineer, producer and advocate.

Saeed Mirza, C.M.

Verdun, Quebec

For his contributions as a structural engineer specializing in sustainable construction who has made our cities safer by improving urban infrastructures.

Anita Molzahn, C.M.

Edmonton, Alberta

For her influential research on quality of life in aging populations and for her administrative leadership in the field of nursing.

George Myhal, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his achievements as an investment and finance leader, and for his philanthropic contributions, notably in support of innovation in engineering.

Élise Paré-Tousignant, C.M., O.Q.

Deschambault-Grondines, Quebec

For her seminal contributions as an educator and administrator in the fields of music and the performing arts in Quebec.

Terrance Paul, C.M.

Membertou, Nova Scotia

For his leadership in upholding Indigenous rights and for building a unique model of sustainable financial independence in the Membertou community.

Jean Perrault, C.M., C.Q.

Sherbrooke, Quebec

For his dedication to the civic life of Sherbrooke and for his contributions to advancing municipal governance at the provincial and national levels.

André Perry, C.M.

Saint-Sauveur, Quebec

For his contributions to the growth of the recording industry and for his innovative work in the field of sound recording technology.

Jane Ash Poitras, C.M.

Edmonton, Alberta

For her contributions to Canada’s artistic landscape as an influential First Nations visual artist.

Gail Erlick Robinson, C.M., O.Ont.

Toronto, Ontario

For her pioneering contributions to women’s mental and physical health, and to the advancement of professional regulation in health care.

Judy Rogers, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For her innovative contributions to municipal public service in Vancouver, which have been of lasting benefit to the community.

Jacqueline Fanchette Clay Shumiatcher, C.M., S.O.M.

Regina, Saskatchewan

For her devotion to her community and for her transformative philanthropy, which have re-vitalized Saskatchewan’s arts and culture scene.

John H. Sims, C.M.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his commitment to improving access to justice, and for his principled and respected leadership as a senior public servant.

Gordon J. Smith, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his groundbreaking contributions as a makeup and prosthetic effects artist in the film and television industry.

William Earl Stafford, C.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For his achievements as a musician, notably as the long-serving conductor and pianist for the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, and for his commitment to new music and to Canadian composers.

Bryan W. Tisdall, C.M.

Richmond, British Columbia

For his contributions to improving youth science literacy and for his dedication to fostering a love of science among the residents of British Columbia.

William Waiser, C.M., S.O.M.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

For his contributions to Canadian scholarship as Saskatchewan’s pre-eminent provincial historian.

Lorne Waldman, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his commitment to upholding justice through his work as an immigration and refugee lawyer.

Sharon Lynn Walmsley, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her advancement of HIV/AIDS research that has led to a broader understanding of the disease’s effects on women as well as to improved treatment options.

Meeka Walsh, C.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For her contributions to the promotion of the visual arts and Canadian artists through the award-winning magazine she edits.

Bert Wasmund, C.M.

Milton, Ontario

For his contributions to the Canadian mining industry as a metallurgical engineer.

William Wilder, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his leadership in the business community and for his philanthropic contributions in support of higher education and conservation initiatives.



ORDER OF CANADA BACKGROUNDER

Established in 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System, and recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. The Order recognizes people in all sectors of Canadian society. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and made a difference to this country.

Motto and Levels

The Order of Canada’s motto is DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM(They desire a better country). Her Majesty The Queen is the Sovereign of the Order, and the governor general is the chancellor and Principal Companion of the Order.

Companion – Post-nominal: C.C.

recognizes national pre-eminence or international service or achievement;

Officer – Post-nominal: O.C.

recognizes national service or achievement; and

Member – Post-nominal: C.M.

recognizes outstanding contributions at the local or regional level or in a special field of activity.

Insignia Description

The insignia of the Order is a stylized snowflake of six points, with a red annulus at its centre which bears a stylized maple leaf circumscribed with the motto of the Order, DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM (“They desire a better country”), surmounted by the Royal Crown. It is struck in fine silver and is composed of three individual pieces: the snowflake, annulus and maple leaf. The colour is added by hand through a unique application of opaque and translucent enamel.

The design of the insignia of the Order of Canada dates from 1967, and is credited to Bruce Beatty, C.M., S.O.M., C.D. The technical drawings used by the Royal Canadian Mint in thisnew generation of the insigniawere developed by the Canadian Heraldic Authority at the Chancellery of Honours, part of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General. The insignia is manufactured by the Mint at its Ottawa facility.

Eligibility

All Canadians are eligible for the Order of Canada, with the exception of federal and provincial politicians and judges while in office. The Order’s constitution permits non-Canadians to be considered for honorary appointments. Members of the Royal Family, governors general and their spouses are appointed in the extraordinary category. There are no posthumous appointments.

Officers and Members may be elevated within the Order in recognition of further achievement, based on continued exceptional or extraordinary service to Canada. Usually, promotions are considered five years after the first appointment.

Nominations

Any person or group is welcome to nominate a deserving individual as a candidate for appointment to the Order of Canada. Appointments are made on the recommendations of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada, an independent council chaired by the chief justice of Canada. Members of the Advisory Council on the Order of Canada reflect the diversity and excellence in Canadian society. Certain members are appointed by virtue of their office; others are appointed for a fixed term to achieve a balanced representation of the various regions of the country.

For more information about the Order of Canada or to nominate someone,

visit www.gg.ca/honours.

