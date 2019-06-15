Help Grace-Lynn to Attend a Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience - Gateway Gazette

Grace-Lynn recently attended a dance competition in Brooks, Alberta. While there she won a $2,000 USD scholarship toward a “Be Discovered Disney Dance Intensive” in Disney World.

Grace-Lynn needs to raise the remaining balance in order to take part in this once in a lifetime opportunity.

She will take classes in Ballet, Jazz and Hip Hop, with world class instructors and choreographers. Part of this intensive will give her the privilege of dancing down Main Street U.S.A. in the Dance the Magic parade at Disney World and perform in two special holiday numbers choreographed by their top professionals in the Dance the Magic Showcase on the Disney World stage.

Please consider supporting Grace-Lynn in raising the remainder of funds by joining her in some fun adventures with the following events:

GL & Friends Dance Fundraiser

Friday, June 21st, 6:30 to 8:30pm

260 Midpark Blvd, Calgary

For more information call: 587-897-5438 or email [email protected]

$15 adult/$7.50 child (3-12)

The Great Tink Rescue

Tinkerbell has been captured by Captain Hook! Peter Pan and the Lost Boys need your help!

Bring along your friends and family to assist you in The Great Tink Rescue. You have one hour to escape before Hook returns and captures all of you.

On July 5th and 6th

At the Sheep River Library (129 Main St NW, Turner Valley)

Friday 10:00am-8:00pm

Saturday 10:00am-8:00pm

$10.00/Person

To book your one hour adventure call: Deborah at 403-630-8681

There is also a Go-Fund-Me page:

https://www.gofundme.com/gl039s-dance-intensive-program-fundraiser

Check out GL’s Disney Dance Intensive Fundraiser Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GLs-Disney-Dance-Intensive-Fundraiser-2114355428662943/