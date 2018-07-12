Grande Prairie RCMP Searching for Missing Child - UPDATE #8 - Gateway Gazette

Grande Prairie, Alberta – On July 12, 2018 Peace River RCMP were called to a construction berm on the Peace River off 94 Street approximately 220 KM away from where a 2 year old boy went missing on Friday July 6, 2018. On arrival a body was recovered.

The body has been tentatively identified and it is believed to be that of the missing child.

Our thoughts continue to be with the family.

BACKGROUND

Grande Prairie RCMP Searching for Missing Child – UPDATE #7 – July 11, 2018

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Search efforts continue along the Wapiti River for a two-year-old boy who went missing on Friday July 6, 2018.

The child has not been located and RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) members from Saskatchewan and Manitoba have been searching the river since yesterday, July 10, 2018. Dive operations will be completed later today.

Boat patrols and air operations will continue throughout the week.

Grande Prairie RCMP Searching for Missing Child – UPDATE #6 – July 10, 2018

The child has not been located and RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) members from Saskatchewan and Manitoba have arrived to assist in the search and recovery efforts. URT members are searching all probable areas using sonar and physical dives along the river.

Original Release – July 6, 2018

Grande Prairie, Alberta – RCMP are currently on scene with STARS Air Ambulance and Grande Prairie Technical Search and Rescue at the Canfor Bridge in the MD of Greenview searching for a missing child. A two year old boy was with his family at the Wapiti River when he disappeared.