Grande Prairie Residents, Oilfield Dads and Rally4Resources–A rally in support of Canada’s oil and gas industry - Gateway Gazette

Grande Prairie, December 16 –The government’s regulations are suffocating the Canadian oil and gas industry and we are fighting to revive our economy.

With an estimated 1.4 billion cubic metres of unconventional oil resources in the oil-sands alone, Alberta leads Canada as the largest oil producer, not to mention our natural gas, conventional oil, coal, and mineral sectors.

More than 500,000 Canadians earn a living working in the oil and gas industry. The devastating price drop of Western Canadian Select Oil is not only crippling our economy, but our families, our jobs, our province, and our nation.

Rallies have been held across the country over the last year, letters have been sent, petitions have been signed, and multiple groups have shown both federal and provincial governments that the silent majority supports this industry.

We now need shovels in the ground. Oilfield Dads and Rally4Resources are joining with a network of groups and Grande Prairie residents for a rally set for this Sunday. We anticipate this to be the largest pro-oil and gas rally in Canadian history, and it will also include a 250 vehicle convoy; showing our unwavering support for the oil and gas industry and new pipeline development.

Details:

What: Support Oil and Gas Rally

When: Sunday, December 16th, 2018, 1:00PM-3:00PM

Where: Muskoseepi Park (10326 – 102 Avenue, Grande Prairie, Alberta T8V 6V3)

Free admission – everyone is welcome

Come and listen as featured speakers explain the importance of getting Alberta back on track!

Join us in Grande Prairie!

If you can’t make it, then PLEASE FORWARD THIS NOTICE TO SOMEONE IN THE GRANDE PRAIRIE REGION WHO MIGHT BE ABLE TO PARTICIPATE and PLEASE JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Oilfield Dads Facebook page

Rally 4 Resources on Facebook