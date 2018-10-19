Grant Program Supports Health and Safety on Farms - Gateway Gazette

A new farm and ranch safety grant launches Oct. 15 to help eligible agriculture employers comply with new occupational health and safety requirements.

The grant will help offset some of the costs employers may incur in complying with the new regulations. Up to $6 million is available through the program during the next three years.

On Dec. 1, the Occupational Health and Safety Code (OHS Code) will apply to farms and ranches that employ waged, non-family workers. This means Alberta farm and ranch workers will have similar health and safety protections as workers in other industries and other parts of Canada.

“Together with industry, we can continue to promote and deliver programs that support sustainable growth in the sector and foster a culture of safety on the farm. The Farm Health and Safety Producer Grant Program is just one way our government continues to support producers and ensure safe and healthy workplaces across the province.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

“Albertans value the contributions of Alberta’s farm and ranch communities and care about the health and safety of their workers. This program will help farm and ranch employers continue their work to create healthy and safe workplaces and comply with the OHS Code.” ~Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

“Through grants like this, government is helping to support a culture of safety on the farm. AgSafe is positioned to be a champion for agriculture in Alberta and a vital partner in advancing the implementation of farm safety.” ~Kent Erickson, chair, AgSafe Alberta

Farm Health and Safety Producer Grant Program