Grants Available for Alberta Culture Days Events - Gateway Gazette

Applications are now open for communities and organizations interested in hosting events for Alberta Culture Days this fall.

“Alberta Culture Days is an opportunity for communities across the province to demonstrate and share their passion for art, music, history and culture with Albertans and visitors. I encourage every community and community organization to join in the celebration at the end of September, and to apply for Alberta Culture Days grant funding.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

Alberta Culture Days, Sept. 28 – 30, is an annual celebration that promotes diversity and encourages participation in cultural experiences across the province.

Up to $10,000 is available for communities that want to be designated a Feature Celebration Site.

Up to $5,000 is available for communities interested in being a Host Celebration Site.

Up to $1,000 is available for groups wishing to host a one-day Pop Up event.

Applications for Alberta Culture Days grants can be downloaded from the Alberta Culture Days website. Grants are open to cultural organizations, non-profit groups, libraries, venues and facilities, schools and community groups interested in hosting a one- two- or three-day cultural event during Culture Days. The deadline to apply is June 1.

Last year, there were 421 events in 56 communities across the province, providing Albertans of all ages the opportunity to celebrate the diversity of culture, heritage, art and provincial pride.

Alberta Culture Days is part of National Culture Days, a pan-Canadian effort to raise the awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of all Canadians in the artistic and cultural life of their communities.