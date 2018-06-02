Grants Boost Visitor Experiences - Gateway Gazette

Improvements to visitor services will help reach travellers in new and innovative ways – whether it’s a roving tourism information kiosk or a mobile-friendly website.

Sixteen visitor services providers in communities across the province have received grants to help them modernize their operations and develop new ways to strengthen connections with more travellers. Visitor services providers often represent the initial point of contact for travellers in Alberta. They can help influence visitors to extend their stays by promoting the province’s attractions and destinations.

“The Visitor Services Innovation Fund is making it easier to reach travellers in new, easy and innovative ways that will help grow tourism and promote the province’s range of destinations, attractions and experiences. By supporting the adoption of new interactive technologies, our visitor services providers help more travellers enjoy everything Alberta has to offer.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The Visitor Services Innovation Fund provided grants of up to $7,000 to individual organizations and up to $16,000 to those that partner on improvements.

The grant recipient announcement is being made as part of Tourism Week in Canada (May 27 to June 2), a grassroots initiative that highlights the opportunities created through travel and tourism across the country. In Alberta, tourism is a priority sector to help diversify the economy, create jobs and generate investment in communities across the province.

The 2018 Visitor Services Innovation Fund grant recipients are: